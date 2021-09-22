Liquorose’s Double Date, Saskay & Yousef’s Eviction + all the Scoop from Week 8 in the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

In week 8 of the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season, Saga and Liquorose were given a secret task which she won and got rewarded with BBNaira and a double date with Emmanuel, Cross and Angel. Also, Saskay and Yousef‘s stay in the house came to an end and the housemates are now down to 9. Here’s a quick rundown:

Day 51: A tense Nomination round

Tensions flaring, new dynamics emerging and another set of Housemates got Nominated for possible Eviction.

Biggie’s latest plot twist with the Nominations and HoH Challenges stirred the waters in the BBNaija House and the Housemates are feeling it.

Here’s a look at how the Housemates Nominated in week 8.

Whitemoney – Angel and Yousef

Saskay – Yousef and Emmanuel

Saga – Yousef and Angel

Angel – Saga and Emmanuel

Yousef – Liquorose and Cross

Liquorose – Angel and Yousef

Pere – Nini and Angel

Nini – Emmanuel and Angel

Cross – Nini and Whitemoney

Queen – Yousef and Saskay

Emmanuel -Saskay and Pere

At the end of the Nomination round, the following Housemates were called by fellow Housemates.

Whitemoney – 1

Saskay – 2

Saga – 1

Angel – 5

Yousef – 5

Liquorose – 1

Pere – 1

Nini – 2

Cross – 1

Queen – 0

Emmanuel – 3

With new and emerging dynamics in the House friendships and alliances were tested. However, the new process of Nominations promised the HoH Challenges to be more competitive and we are in for some interesting “strategies” from the Shine Ye Eye geng with their loyalties being tested.

Angel, Emmanuel, Nini, Saskay and Yousef were Nominated for possible Eviction this Sunday. However, these Housemates except for Emmanuel had one more chance to battle it out in the Arena Games for the HoH Immunity if they are Nominated and the second runner up would win the Veto Power to save and replace.

Whitemoney and Nini took on the challenge with such impressive vigour and their determination to win put these two Housemates neck and neck, However, Whitemoney was a step ahead. Whitemoney won Head of House for week 8 and Nini won the Veto Power. Given that she was Nominated by the House, Nini used her Veto Power to save herself from the Nomination list and replaced herself with Cross.

Nominated Housemates

Angel, Cross, Emmanuel, Saskay and Yousef were the Nominated Housemates up for possible Eviction this Sunday.

Something fishy is going on

The Big Brother Housemates have taken to their fish like… well, like fish to water. Here are some of the strange things we’ve seen, so far.

The Housemates have now been in possession of their fish for about a week, and things have taken a turn for the weird. Perhaps we shouldn’t judge them too harshly – 51 days in the House would take its toll on anyone. Maybe the Housemates are just glad that there is something in the House that doesn’t talk back.

We first noticed this behaviour with Queen, who started talking to her fish soon after her Nomination last week, telling it that her “mommy is strong” and that she’ll be fine, no matter what happens. And then the fish said, “yes, Mommy – you are strong, and you will do amazing things!”

No, we’re kidding. The fish didn’t say anything, at all, because it’s a fish. Fish have a lot going for them, but they’re not known for being excellent conversationalists. They’re mainly known for being excellent with batter and some chips.

During her digital round up of the week in the Big Brother House, Toke Makwina suggested that perhaps Queen was talking to the fish as a way of talking to the audience without attracting Biggie’s wrath. Which could be true, but that’s a lot of credit to give someone who – you know – talks to a fish.

On the subject of fish and talking, Cross actually told Big Brother that he’s trying to understand his fish’s language… As already noted, fish don’t talk, so we can only assume Cross is interpreting the fish’s movements as some form of interpretive dance. Which might actually be pretty accurate, come to think of it. If bees can do it, why not goldfish?

On the subject of talking to fish, Angel has definitely been the most notable – she spent a good few minutes singing to them this morning. We just hope her fish – which she has named, “Cranky” – likes the tunes she chose. If we had to guess, we’d think a goldfish would prefer smooth jazz, but we don’t want to stereotype.

Angel could later be spotted telling her fish that she was off to bed, but would pray first, because prayer makes her “feel comfortable, knowing that someone is listening.” There are plenty of people in the world who would agree with that statement, but the nuance of religious instruction might be lost on a creature entirely dependent on food being thrown into a bowl by some benevolent stranger… wait – maybe they’d understand it better than we realise.

Yousef spoke to his fish. Look, Yousef is an obviously-kind person who cares about people around him, but let’s just state the obvious: he talks slowly. We can’t be positive, but we’re pretty sure we saw that goldfish doze off, for a minute. It’s probably just irritated that Yousef named it, “Nemo”. You know that fish tend to gather in schools, and the bullying about that is going to be intense.

But we shouldn’t pick on just these Housemates. We’re sure that almost all the Housemates have had a word or two with their new pets, and it’s reassuring that something that simple can still give them so much joy. It’s just that it’s given us so much weird.

Day 52: Nomination jitters linger

According to Cross, the House was moody and the energy was low. We quite agree with him.

The Nominated Housemates were still weighed down by the reality of possible Eviction this Sunday. Saskay had been in bed all morning, Angel wasn’t talking to anyone while Emmanuel, Cross and Yousef engaged in a few discussions but every now and then, they paused to reflect on what might be.

I’ve been there before

Noticing Yousef looking unlike his usual self, Pere tried to cheer him up. He explained that he had been where he was after being Nominated several times and narrowly escaping the last time thanks to his Veto Power.

He told him he knew what was out there was bigger than what’s in here. He did understand the sentiment of wanting to be in the game till the end, but there’s much more on the outside. Yousef understood the point he was passing across but at the same time, it is difficult to overcome some emotions, and this was one of those emotions.

Be optimistic

Cross’ demeanour was a far contrast from the usual Cross. Earlier in the morning, he kept to himself and went about doing his cooking alone. Whitemoney and Queen tried to get through to him. Whitemoney in particular urged him to be optimistic and look alive.

They also told him not to take Nini’s decision of putting him up in her place personal. It was a game and it had to be done according to them. Cross didn’t respond to anything they said and seemed more interested in making his food because the only thing he uttered was Queen teaching him a particular recipe. Not long after, he started being chatty again.

The girls aren’t talking

ross noticed it as well and said the energy in the House was low. He mentioned trying to talk to the ladies and he didn’t get any response. He hoped they will snap out of it in the next 24 hours. He finds it difficult to live with housemates who have low energy levels.

Cross also had a problem with his half-done hair. Before the Nominations, Saskay was helping him braid his hair. However, in the aftermath of being Nominated, she hadn’t been able to help him finish it. And he was walking around with half braided hair, which was quite uncomfortable. He planned to ask Liquorose for help at some point.

A Diary Session laced with Secret Tasks It was another day with Biggie in the Diary Room and the Housemates were ready to spill. The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ geng had their regular Diary Sessions today with Biggie. They spoke about a couple of issues in the House and also spilled the tea on the reasons for their nominations. Reasons for nominations One of the questions Biggie asked the Housemates was the reason behind their nominations of Housemates for possible evictions. Here are their responses Emmanuel: He said he had no reason as he put Pere and Saskay up because he was bound to do so and their names were the first to pop into his head. Nini: She put Angel up because she had not been up before except for general nominations. As for Emmanuel, she put him up because his name was first in alphabetical order. Whitemoney: He told Biggie he nominated Yousef and Angel because they had not been up much and needed to feel the heat. He nominated them in the spirit of sportsmanship. Saskay: She says she put up Emmanuel and Yousef because they were not up last week. Pere: He nominated Angel because she is lackadaisical, somewhat lazy and didn’t like to do chores. As for Nini, he chose her because someone had to be number two. Cross: He nominated Nini and Whitemoney but had no particular reason for doing so. Yousef: He told Biggie he nominated Liquorose because she had not been sending him the right signals. She was trying to make him trip off and embarrass himself. As for Cross, he was nominated because he has been a competition from day one and he gets aggressive sometimes. An attitude that put him off. Liquorose: She nominated Angel because she had never been up for eviction apart from the general nominations and she has never called her name during nominations. She also nominated Yousef because she had never nominated him before. Saga: He says he nominates people who he feels are weak in case he or Nini gets nominated, they have a fighting chance. This according to him was the reason why he nominated Yousef and Angel. Special assignments Liquorose and Saga had a very special time with Biggie and we are here to let you in on it. Apart from answering Biggie’s questions, they were asked by him to carry out special tasks which they agreed to do. What was the Task you ask? They were asked to start a fight with their significant other in the House and also avoid speaking to them till the next Diary Session. If done well, they will be rewarded with 200 Abeg Naira and 100 BB Tokens. This means we saw Liquorose have some issues with Emmanuel while Saga was not on good terms with Nini.

Day 53: Saga fails Secret Task, Liquorose holding on

Tears and apologies as Biggie shakes ships up.

Big Brother is officially rocking the boat and scattering ships, After spending their time in the House sailing in smooth waters like they are on honeymoon, Big Brother Naija couples Saga and Nini and Emmanuel and Liquorose are in a spot of trouble; and it’s all thanks to Biggie assigning Liquorose and Saga a similar Secret Task: start a fight with your partner and ignore them to win 200 Abeg Naira and 100 BB Tokens.

The two seemed at a loss when given this Secret Task considering just how attached at the hip they are to each other – but the game is the game, right?

Saga fails dismally

Shortly after the Housemates YOUID Task, Saga was all over Nini as usual, then started a sudden argument about allowing people to experience the House in its entirety. That set the scene for tension between him and his lady love that eventually saw Nini seek solace in Cross’ arms.

Nini seemed like she wasn’t bothered by Saga’s sudden weird vibes at first and sat on Cross’ lap, perhaps to make Saga jealous. She and Cross spoke of their plans to kiss each other once they are both outside the House.

While Nini was making plans with Cross, Saga was sitting by himself and eating his dinner at the dining table. Eventually, Nini found Saga, pulled him to the side, and told him she is mad at him and will not be speaking to him if this is how he behaves when having a bad day. Saga ignored Nini, then headed for the Blue Room where he busied himself with bed-fixing.

In the morning, the House imploded following a fight between Cross and Nini and that seemed to pump the breaks on the Task, for Saga at least. Saga rushed to comfort Nini and the two ended up under the duvet.

Saga couldn’t hold it any longer and spilled the beans. He told Nini about the Secret Task and apologised over and over to her. “I am so sorry. I would never do that to you. I am so sorry,” he said, while Nini sniffled, eyes swollen from crying. He then took off his microphone and whispered, which earned him yet another microphone infringement warning.

Watch Nini and Cross go at it below:

Liquorose applies the pressure

Liquorose on the other hand was pressing necks (Emmanuel’s to be precise) and taking names. As soon as the YOUID Task was over, Liquorose avoided Emmanuel and sat alone in the Blue Room, which was a strange sight, considering how we are all so used to seeing her and Emmanuel together.

After noticing the distance, Emmanuel tried to resolve things with Liquorose. She laid into him and told him “I don’t want your pity love”. Liquorose motioned how she feels their relationship is one-sided because when Emmanuel was asked about his crush in the House, he never even mentioned her. Emmanuel seemed at a loss and told her “I’ve opened up to you and you are now using that against me”.

Cross and Pere noticed the tension between the couples and decided they would try to get to the bottom of things. Cross had a sit-down with Liquorose who told him she was tired of being in a one-sided ship. He came through with sage advice, telling her “If Emma really cares about you, he will come and find a way to get you back, however long it takes.”

The Arla chefs

Making meals is already their first love, but this time, the BBNaija geng got to do it for Arla.

Dressed in fancy chef attires, the geng got their cooking on as they put their culinary skills to test in the Arla Task. After preparing and showcasing a range of tasty meals, Team Arla Cheese emerged as the winner. The team consisted of Saskay, Saga Angel and Yousef. They get to share one million, five hundred thousand Naira and Arla range of products.

Before getting started, they did a few activities to spice things up. To begin, they had to divide themselves into three teams, then participate in a quiz.

Meet the teams

Team Arla Butter

Queen, Emmanuel, Nini, Pere

Team Lupark Butter

Whitemoney, Liquorose and Cross

Team Arla Cheese

Saskay, Saga, Angel and Yousef

Quiz time

Just before the quiz started, all three teams spent 30 minutes huddled in different sections of the House studying brand product guide in preparation for the quiz. Turn by turn each team asked each other five questions till the quiz came to an end. Team Arla Butter went first followed by Team Lupark Butter and Team Arla Cheese.

Riddle me this

The next activity was a riddle Task and the Housemates had a fun time solving food-related riddles. The interesting twist was that the answers to the riddles were some of the ingredients the Housemates ended up using for their main cooking Task.

Let’s get cooking

For the main cooking contest, the Housemates were asked to proceed to pick their recipe cards and ingredients before picking any other ingredient from the Arla marketplace and the Arla chiller. Upon watching their video guide, the geng proceeded to cook in turns.

Team Arla Butter and Team Lupark Butter went first, and Team Arla Cheese went last. They all seemed to know their way around the kitchen and took their individual roles seriously as they worked tirelessly to dish out delicious-looking meals.

Done with their dishes, the Housemates were also Tasked to compose a poem and infuse Arla theme in it. Their presentation was absolutely fantastic. While announcing the winner, Biggie stated that their culinary skills should never be questioned and praised their meals.

Watch the presentation here

Day 54: The hilarious Mimic Game

As the saying goes— Mimic is the best form of flattery and the BBNaija Housemates were all for it

The Housemates had the most amazing time in a Game Biggie put up for them and we loved it. The Mimic Game set the House on fire and made them take on characters that they never thought they would.

Earlier in the day, Biggie sent a brief to the House that instructed them to mimic any of their fellow Housemates. They each took turns in picking one name from a box provided. The name of the Housemate they picked is the person they mimicked.

Here’s how they picked

Liquorose – Pere

Emmanuel- Saskay

Saskay – Whitemoney

Whitemoney – Cross

Cross – Yousef

Yousef – Emmanuel

Pere- Angel

Angel – Nini

Queen – Saga

Saga and Nini were in the Garden serving a punishment when the initial selections were made but picked their own names when they were done.

Saga – Queen

Nini – Liquorose

It had been quite a hilarious time as the Housemates had been doing their best to mimic their fellow Housemates. According to Biggie they were expected to spend the rest of the day dressed as their chosen housemate and mimic the way they talk, walk and their general mannerism.

Breaking News: Saga and Nini get Strikes for whispering

This is Nini’s first Strike and Saga’s second Strike, one more Strike and he will be Disqualified.

It’s was a good day for Nini and Saga, first, they had received a punishment to clean the garden, then Biggie announced that Saga had failed at the Secret Task and now they were each issued a Strike for whispering.

Biggie summoned the Housemates to gather in the Lounge as he revealed the Secret Task and awarded the winner. However, Biggie did more than reveal the Secret Task.

In the video clips he showed the Housemates he featured one where Nini and Saga were in bed speaking in hushed tones and whispers. The two persisted in breaking the rules as they gossiped about Pere, among many other juicy details they discussed.

Article 19 paragraphs 6 of the rule book states the following:

If a Housemate attempts to communicate without the cameras/microphones recording the communication, for example, tampering with microphones, writing secret messages, whispering or mouthing words without speaking or if they try to tamper with or cover recording equipment or if occupants communicate in a secret code, Big Brother reserves the right to issue a strike or disqualify the Housemate.

Biggie found them guilty of breaking a fundamental House rule by whispering and communicating secretly. This is Nini’s first Strike and Saga’s second Strike, one more Strike and he will be Disqualified.

Maria and Pere served as an example of what could happen if the disobedience continued. They were both punished and issued a Strike. However, the whispering has persisted. Today, Saga and Nini share and bear the brunt of persisting in breaking the rules. Day 54: Judgement time for Liquorose and Saga Judgement was delivered on the Secret Task given to Liquorose and Saga to fight with their Shine Ya Eye partners and ignore them for 48 hours. When Biggie gives you a Task, you must do your best to execute it. This is one lesson that some of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemates still have not learned, by some we mean Saga 👀. Biggie instructed Liquorose and Saga to start a fight with their ‘special’ friends Emmanuel and Nini respectively and avoid speaking with them until the next Diary Sessions. Both Liquorose and Saga agreed to carry out the Secret Task but unfortunately for our friend Saga, Nini holds his mumu button and Nini is more important than the bag 💰 Liquorose had been consistent with carrying out the Task but Saga failed woefully. Just after one day of avoiding Nini, he couldn’t help being far from her and spilt all that Biggie had told him to do in the Diary Sessions 😩. Now if there is one rule that stands in the House, it is that everything that happens in the Diary Room stays in the Diary Room. Saga however failed to carry out this Task. Early this morning, Saga started facing the repercussions of his actions when he and Nini received a rude shock after their early morning workout. Their fellow Housemates woke them up from a light slumber to a messy garden with a note which read that he and Nini were to clean the garden until it was clean. This evening Biggie called the Housemates into the Lounge and played a video of Saga and Liquorose accepting the Task. He also showed both of them carrying out the Task and how Saga succumbed to his longing for Nini and revealed the details to Nini before the appointed time. Liquorose on her part was seen to have carried out the prank almost flawlessly if not for one moment where she almost faltered. When was this you ask? Well during one of the ‘eight times’ Emmanuel spoke to Liquorose, he gave her a kiss on her forehead and this babe just went dead silent and rested her head on his chest.💀 Omo! That is how she wanted to cast Biggie but she managed to put herself back together and continued ignoring him. This love matter no easy 😄. In Biggie’s clips, we also got to see Emmanuel as he struggled to understand Liquorose’s sudden change in attitude. Emmanuel seemed like a lovesick puppy who was lost without Liquorose. Thank God Biggie came to save the day. We can only imagine what would have happened to him if Biggie had extended the duration of the prank. We are getting side-tracked, back to the judgement. Biggie stressed Saga’s lack of respect for the Diary Room space asking him why he revealed the details of the Task without regard. For his lack of focus, Saga gained no reward. Liquorose on the other hand won 250 Abeg Naira and 200 BB Tokens. That’s not all. Emmanuel was also rewarded with 250 Abeg Naira and 200 BB Tokens. Biggie advised them to use the prank to test certain aspects of their relationship. To help with this, Biggie rewarded them with an exclusive Dinner for two in the Executive Lounge for two hours. Food and drinks were going to be provided and what did the ship of the moment have to do? Dress up and show up. The dinner will take place after their sponsor Task. Day 55: The Johnnie Walker Task The theme for this task was “No Labels”, which is designed to celebrate the journey in navigating through many obstacles and stereotypes to get where they are. The house was divided into three teams, representing one of three Johnnie Walker variants. The team names and members were: · Team Red Label – Saskay, Liquorose, Saga and Cross. · Team Black Label – Pere, Whitemoney, and Nini. · Team Blue label – Queen, Emmanuel, Yousef and Angel. For the first part of the Task, the Housemates took on an activity called Burst The Labels. For this activity, they were simply required to physically debunk some of the most used stereotypes in society. These labels are represented by the balloons that were pinned on the canvases. Each team was allowed to use only 10 darts available to them. The second part of the task required the Housemates to use the stickers provided on the team’s pedestal to create an expressive collage artwork that represents a vision board on their canvas. In five minutes the Housemates whipped up some of the most interesting artwork. The activities forming part of the Task for today tested their creativity, speed and originality. In essence, the Housemates were required to bring their physical and mental abilities to the table. As one of the activities for today, each team was required to use spoken word to develop a Show & Tell presentation that addresses one of the following stereotypes: 1. Team Red Label presented on Tech geniuses who are stereotyped as scammers. 2. Team Black Label’s presentation was on social media influencers or content creators who are stereotyped as slay queens. 3. Team Blue Label presented on creatives who are stereotyped as lazy. The goal of this activity was to educate the general public about these stereotypes while inspiring and challenging them to tear down these labels, step forward and Keep Walking. The Johnnie Highball Mix. For the last part of the Task, each team was required to create a signature Johnnie Walker Highball mix using the ingredients provided in their bar. Each team took turns to spin the wheel at the centre of the Arena to reveal the Johnnie Walker Highball Flavour they will be preparing. Team Red Label landed on fruity, Team Blue Label landed on Creamy and Team Black landed on Tropical. The teams came up with interesting names for their drinks and continued to present their names as part of their mixology Task. The Winners Before announcing the winning team, Biggie made sure to inform the House that mixology was not some of the Housemate’s forte.😂 We didn’t see this spice coming and for what it’s worth we think they really pulled some interesting stops to create their signature drinks. Congratulations to Team Red Label –Saskay, Liquorose, Saga and Cross they walked away with 2 Million Naira to share amongst them. Day 55: EmmaRose dinner date As a reward for a well-played prank, Liquorose got to go on a date with Emmanuel. It was a magical sight as our resident heartthrobs went on a romantic date last night to celebrate their love and ease off some stress from a really draining prank task. Quite frankly, The Task Liqourose was handed by Biggie really put a strain on her relationship with Emmanuel, so what better way to fix things than by having a five-star date. Date Time

Dressed fabulously, the two Housemates made their way to the Executive lounge where they enjoyed a romantic ambience and mouthwatering dishes. The floor was covered with rose petals, and it was everything an ideal first date should be. Catching up Liquorose obliged Emmanuel’s curiosity by telling him more about how she pulled off the prank. They talked about the fight and also their relationship. What they wanted from each other and if they had gone beyond just ‘liking’ each other. It gets sizzling Obviously, the days apart had made their hearts grow fonder and their lips seemed to miss each other. They spent a generous amount of time locked in a warm embrace kissing each other passionately. Just when you thought they were done kissing, they were right back at it again. They didn’t stop there, there was more. It involved ice cream, Liquorose’s thigh and Emmanuel’s tongue. What a date!

The other couple

Halfway through the date, Liquorose was asked to invite a Housemate and a date to join them in the Executive Lounge and she chose Cross. He decided to take Angel along with him as his date and off they went.

They were captivated by the romantic ambience but more importantly, by the meals made available. Right away, they got started on the meal, making sure that they had a blast the whole time.

Back to kissing

Oh yea, you thought that was over? No. Our dates got right back to it again and soon after, Cross and Angel joined in. The two soon got lost in each other as they kissed passionately. It’s hard to tell if they didn’t want to feel left out or they actually had feelings for each other, but whichever the case might be, it was certainly a beautiful sight.

Watch the date here

Day 55: Abeg’s affirmation Task

Housemates took on four interesting obstacles that ended with some positive affirmations for the Housemates.

Given the tensions that rocked the House during this week, the Abeg Friday Night Task was one of the best pick me up Challenges that the Housemates needed to get their spirits up.

The Task had four obstacles that required the Housemates to complete it in under four minutes and the fastest male and female Housemates will be declared the winner.