Connect with us

Music

The Link Up Between Tems & Rihanna is a Must-See!

Music

Cheque's Debut Album "Bravo" features Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, Olamide | Listen

Music

New Music: Fricky J - Fricky Mood

Music

New Music: The Cavemen - Udo

Music

New Music: Wak3up_MrFresh feat. Noc Dice - Bidness

Music

New Mixtape: DJ Sound - Amapiano Takeover

Music

Watch the Visualizer for Oxlade's "Pay Me"

Music

IbukunOluwa & Remii join TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship to Perform "Here At Your Feet"

Music

Lyric Video: Ada Ehi - Open Doors

Music

New Video: Yemi Alade - Sweety

Music

The Link Up Between Tems & Rihanna is a Must-See!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

American award-winning singer and fashion entrepreneur Rihanna held a SavageXFenty showcase on Wednesday night and Nigeria’s very own Alternative R&B sensation Tems made an appearance at the event.

Since her feature on Wizkid‘s summer anthem “Essence“, Tems has gained a wider international audience, linked up with Adele, collaborated with Drake on “Fountain“, one of the tracks off his new album “Certified Lover Boy“, and now, she gets to meet one of America’s A-list celebrities, Rihanna.

The music stars chatted, took photos, shared hugs and couldn’t hide the awe in their eyes as they were visibly thrilled to finally meet each other. So much, we couldn’t tell who was actually more excited about the meetup.

From what we can see, the super-talented artists were having a swell time at the moment. Watch till the end to see Asap Rocky join in as well.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Identifying Opportunities in the Entertainment Industry

BN Hot Topic: Is Refurbishing a Rented Apartment a Waste of Money?

Wait! Are Teenagers Really Having as Much Sex as Portrayed in Sex Education?

Mfonobong Inyang: It’s Time To Double Down On Our Cultural Exports!

Why Do We Put The Family of the Deceased Through So Much Stress During Burials?
css.php