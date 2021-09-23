The Link Up Between Tems & Rihanna is a Must-See!

American award-winning singer and fashion entrepreneur Rihanna held a SavageXFenty showcase on Wednesday night and Nigeria’s very own Alternative R&B sensation Tems made an appearance at the event.

Since her feature on Wizkid‘s summer anthem “Essence“, Tems has gained a wider international audience, linked up with Adele, collaborated with Drake on “Fountain“, one of the tracks off his new album “Certified Lover Boy“, and now, she gets to meet one of America’s A-list celebrities, Rihanna.

The music stars chatted, took photos, shared hugs and couldn’t hide the awe in their eyes as they were visibly thrilled to finally meet each other. So much, we couldn’t tell who was actually more excited about the meetup.

From what we can see, the super-talented artists were having a swell time at the moment. Watch till the end to see Asap Rocky join in as well.