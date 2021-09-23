Connect with us

Music

New Mixtape: DJ Sound - Amapiano Takeover

Music

Cheque's Debut Album "Bravo" features Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, Olamide | Listen

Music

New Music: Fricky J - Fricky Mood

Music

New Music: The Cavemen - Udo

Music

New Music: Wak3up_MrFresh feat. Noc Dice - Bidness

Music

The Link Up Between Tems & Rihanna is a Must-See!

Music

Watch the Visualizer for Oxlade's "Pay Me"

Music

IbukunOluwa & Remii join TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship to Perform "Here At Your Feet"

Music

Lyric Video: Ada Ehi - Open Doors

Music

New Video: Yemi Alade - Sweety

Music

New Mixtape: DJ Sound – Amapiano Takeover

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Celebrity disc jockey/performing artist, DJ Sound shares his highly anticipated mixtape project tagged, “Amapiano Takeover“, a piece of art inspired by one of Africa’s fastest rising sub-genre; Amapiano Music.

Amapiano is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. Amapiano is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads and wide percussive basslines.

The mixtape features the finest and hottest of Amapiano records charting across the continent.

Listen to the mixtape below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Identifying Opportunities in the Entertainment Industry

BN Hot Topic: Is Refurbishing a Rented Apartment a Waste of Money?

Wait! Are Teenagers Really Having as Much Sex as Portrayed in Sex Education?

Mfonobong Inyang: It’s Time To Double Down On Our Cultural Exports!

Why Do We Put The Family of the Deceased Through So Much Stress During Burials?
css.php