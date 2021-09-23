New Mixtape: DJ Sound – Amapiano Takeover

Celebrity disc jockey/performing artist, DJ Sound shares his highly anticipated mixtape project tagged, “Amapiano Takeover“, a piece of art inspired by one of Africa’s fastest rising sub-genre; Amapiano Music.

Amapiano is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. Amapiano is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads and wide percussive basslines.

The mixtape features the finest and hottest of Amapiano records charting across the continent.

Listen to the mixtape below: