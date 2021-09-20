Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija6: Kayvee Wants to Help Raise Mental Health Awareness + See His Top 5 Predictions

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In this interview with BellaNaija, ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate Kayvee talks to Chuey Chu about his recovery process after his withdrawal from the BBNaija show.

The reality star tells us about the love he received after the show, his plans to help raise mental health awareness, and places he’ll love to visit.

In the end, Kayvee gives us his top five predictions and answers ten fun questions.

Watch the video below:

