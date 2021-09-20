Arese Ugwu discusses Pitching to Brands in Episode 4 of “African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries”

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Episode four of Arese Ugwu‘s “African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries” web series is out and this one takes us through the process of pitching to brands for product placement on the Netflix series.

The six-episode limited series involves intimate conversations with Arese Ugwu, the author and executive producer of “The Smart Money Woman” television series. She showcases personal stories and shares behind the scenes anecdotes of the making of the TV show from script to screen.

Arese will uncover the moments that could make or break the series; crucial tips and lessons learned on the road to “The Smart Money Woman”.

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

