Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Lala Akindoju is Grateful for Chef Fregz as they Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Sweet Spot

#BBNaija's Maria Looks Ravishing for the Culture in New Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot

Love Looks Good on Kehinde & Adebola Williams 😍

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Stan Nze & Blessing Jessica Obasi are Getting Married!

Music Sweet Spot

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee have a Bun in the Oven!

Sweet Spot

Birthday Girl Eniola Badmus is Super Excited for the Gift of Life

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Cardi B & Offset’s Baby Boy Is Here!

Sweet Spot

From Tomike to Keon: 10 Celebrity Babies We Are Currently Crushing On

Features Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

20 Years Together, 5 Children in Between, The Ayanos are Rocking this Ever After Ride

Scoop Sweet Spot

Aww! See the First Photos of Gideon & Chidera Okeke's Son Kaobi

Sweet Spot

Lala Akindoju is Grateful for Chef Fregz as they Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress Lala Akindoju has some sweet words for her husband Chef Fregz as they celebrate three years of being a family.

The couple got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child Adeore earlier this year.

To mark the special day, Lala shared loved-up photos of herself and hubby with the caption:

3 years married to this man and I know that next to giving my life to Christ, this is the best decision I have made. We are now toddlers in this marriage journey, filled with ups and downs but doing it with you has made it enjoyable. Filled with genuine laughter, joy and love.
I’m so grateful for this chef but even more grateful for the Holyspirit who is indeed our best friend and backbone.

I love you, I love us, I love the version of myself you make me, I love how you father Adeore & I love our family.
Ojú burúkú ò ní rí wa
Àárín wa ò ní dàrú ní orúko Jésù.

Happy 3rd anniversary Mr A

📸: @ifective_

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Why Do We Put The Family of the Deceased Through So Much Stress During Burials?

Smart Emmanuel: The Best Way to Find the Right Customers

Ufuoma Uvomata: How Best Do You Handle Social Anxiety?

Rita Chidinma: When it Comes to Mental Healthcare in Nigeria, Mothers Are Left Behind

Hephzibah Frances: No! Marrying a Pastor is Not a Must For Me
css.php