Lala Akindoju is Grateful for Chef Fregz as they Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actress Lala Akindoju has some sweet words for her husband Chef Fregz as they celebrate three years of being a family.

The couple got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child Adeore earlier this year.

To mark the special day, Lala shared loved-up photos of herself and hubby with the caption:

3 years married to this man and I know that next to giving my life to Christ, this is the best decision I have made. We are now toddlers in this marriage journey, filled with ups and downs but doing it with you has made it enjoyable. Filled with genuine laughter, joy and love.

I’m so grateful for this chef but even more grateful for the Holyspirit who is indeed our best friend and backbone. I love you, I love us, I love the version of myself you make me, I love how you father Adeore & I love our family.

Ojú burúkú ò ní rí wa

Àárín wa ò ní dàrú ní orúko Jésù. Happy 3rd anniversary Mr A

📸: @ifective_