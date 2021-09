Thanks to wifey Kehinde, Adebola Williams has finally “achieved real rest on this beautiful continent of ours,” as they enjoy a good time away in JA Enchanted Island Resort, Mahé, Beau Vallon, Seychelles.

The newlyweds are making the most of their honeymoon and we clearly see the glow on them. Love looks super good on these two and you should see how happy they look.