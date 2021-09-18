Mo Abudu, RMD & Deyemi Okanlawon Grace the Double Cover of TW Magazine’s “Castle & Castle” Issue

Connect with us

Scoop

The second season of EbonyLife Studio’s “Castle & Castle” made its exclusive comeback on Netflix and Today’s Woman Magazine is serving back-to-back with its entertainment exclusive.

The magazine sits with Richard Mofe Damijo (Mr Castle) and Deyemi Okanlawon (Kwabena Mills) as they cover one half of the “Castle & Castle” issue, with the executive producer Mo Abudu on the second cover.

In this exclusive entertainment issue, we get all the tea from the new season of “Castle & Castle” to learning more about RMD and Deyemi, finding purpose and vision, plus what else Mo Abudu has in the works.

Also in this issue, TW Magazine sits with the stylist from the shoot, the one and only Mai Atafo.

A casual sit down turned into pages of life lessons from one of African fashion’s finest. We also take a closer look at NetflixNaija – its role in the Nollywood industry today, plus how their structure is either making or breaking the entertainment market.

And a recipe that Remi Castle herself, played by Dakore Akande-Egbuson, would definitely serve you at the dinner table by @116_kitchen

Read the complete issue TW Magazine

CREDITS:

Photography: Felix Crown (@felixcrown) for Mo ABudu | Kola Oshalusi (@kolaoshalusi) for RMD & Deyemi Okanlawon
Makeup: Banke Meshida-Lawal (@BanksBMPro | @BMProMakeup) for Mo Abudu | Kehinde Dasofunjo for RMD & Deyemi Okanlawon
Hair: Tinu’s Place (@TinusPlace | @Adefunkeee) for Mo Abudu
Outfit: Atafo (@Atafo.Official)
Shoes: Tele Lagos (@TeleLagos) for RMD | Deyemi
Styling: Mai Atafo (@MaiAtafo)

