Connect with us

Scoop

Enioluwa Adeoluwa Covers MC! Magazine's 'Celebrating Journeys: Blooming, Standing Out & Going Global' Issue

Inspired Scoop

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala & Angélique Kidjo make TIME's 100 'Most Influential People' 2021 List

Movies & TV Scoop

Kemi Adetiba shares the "KOB: Return Of The King" Journey as She Covers Genevieve Magazine's Latest Issue

Music Scoop

"I am Working on a New Album" - Wizkid Covers GQ Magazine's October Issue!

Movies & TV Scoop

"Castle and Castle" Stars Richard Mofe Damijo & Dakore Egbuson Akande Cover Exquisite Magazine's Anniversary Issue

Events Scoop

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2021 Met Gala

Scoop

These Photos from Beyoncé & Jay-Z's Baecation in France Show They're Living Their Best Lives

Movies & TV Scoop

From Jaypaul's Bouquet to Biggie's Gallery Wall - Week 8 in the #BBNaija6 House was Full of Surprises

Events Music Scoop

Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo "Brown Skin Girl" & All the Winners at MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Scoop

Hilda Titiloye Shares Her Thoughts on Nip, Tuck, and Cosmetic Procedures in the Latest Issue of TheWill Downtown

Scoop

Enioluwa Adeoluwa Covers MC! Magazine’s ‘Celebrating Journeys: Blooming, Standing Out & Going Global’ Issue

Published

9 mins ago

 on

Influencer and talkshow host, Enioluwa Adeoluwa is the cover star of the first anniversary issue of MC! Magazine.

For this issue themed: ‘Celebrating Journeys: Blooming, Standing Out & Going Global’, the magazine explores the cover star’s journey as Nigeria’s “Beauty Boy” and his entrance into fame.

“He had experimented as many young digital natives do when they are trying to figure out what niche of the internet to adopt as their own native habitat, before his viral moment, a video that distilled Gen-Z gallows humour, a distinct Lagosian snark, a trademark prop (a tube of lip gloss) and a universal problem (figuring out relationships) into a bite-sized 30-second video, primed for the new verticals Instagram and Tiktok were promoting hit mainstream success”, MC! Magazine writes of him.

Enioluwa tells the digital publication, “Maintaining the lifestyle is very expensive… it’s not exactly a fake life, but once you gain a level of popularity you have to give up certain things to sustain the brand that keeps you profitable.”

Get a copy of the new issue on www.themodaculture.com to read the full story.

Credits:
Story: Edwin Okolo
Photography: Paul Maestro
Styling: Swazzi

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: When it Comes to Mental Healthcare in Nigeria, Mothers Are Left Behind

Hephzibah Frances: No! Marrying a Pastor is Not a Must For Me

Biodun Da’Silva: How to Handle Rejection Gracefully

#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Dennis Isong: How to Buy Affordable Properties Using the Pre-Launch Strategy
css.php