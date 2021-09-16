Enioluwa Adeoluwa Covers MC! Magazine’s ‘Celebrating Journeys: Blooming, Standing Out & Going Global’ Issue

Influencer and talkshow host, Enioluwa Adeoluwa is the cover star of the first anniversary issue of MC! Magazine.

For this issue themed: ‘Celebrating Journeys: Blooming, Standing Out & Going Global’, the magazine explores the cover star’s journey as Nigeria’s “Beauty Boy” and his entrance into fame.

“He had experimented as many young digital natives do when they are trying to figure out what niche of the internet to adopt as their own native habitat, before his viral moment, a video that distilled Gen-Z gallows humour, a distinct Lagosian snark, a trademark prop (a tube of lip gloss) and a universal problem (figuring out relationships) into a bite-sized 30-second video, primed for the new verticals Instagram and Tiktok were promoting hit mainstream success”, MC! Magazine writes of him.

Enioluwa tells the digital publication, “Maintaining the lifestyle is very expensive… it’s not exactly a fake life, but once you gain a level of popularity you have to give up certain things to sustain the brand that keeps you profitable.”

Credits:

Story: Edwin Okolo

Photography: Paul Maestro

Styling: Swazzi