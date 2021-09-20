BBNaija’s Maria Looks Ravishing for the Culture in New Photos

Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Hosemate Maria Chike Benjamin, popularly called Maria was known for many things during her stay in the ongoing reality show – a talented actress, game player and a drop-dead gorgeous stunner.

The reality star is ushering us into the new week and spicing up our timelines with beautiful photos that remind us how much we miss seeing her on our screen.

If you need another dose of Maria, here’s you go!

CREDITS:

Dress @veekeejames_official

Makeup @bibyonce

Fabric @george_by_ruverodesigns

Photographer @officialphotofreak

Hairstylist @menapetite

Clutch @luxe_xtra

Coral beads and hand fan @_luideo_

Gele @adufegele

Jewellery @cherrysclassic

Location @lagosorientalhotel