BBNaija’s Maria Looks Ravishing for the Culture in New Photos

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Hosemate Maria Chike Benjamin, popularly called Maria was known for many things during her stay in the ongoing reality show – a talented actress, game player and a drop-dead gorgeous stunner.

The reality star is ushering us into the new week and spicing up our timelines with beautiful photos that remind us how much we miss seeing her on our screen.

If you need another dose of Maria, here’s you go!

CREDITS:

Dress @veekeejames_official
Makeup @bibyonce
Fabric @george_by_ruverodesigns
Photographer @officialphotofreak
Hairstylist @menapetite
Clutch @luxe_xtra
Coral beads and hand fan @_luideo_
Gele @adufegele
Jewellery @cherrysclassic
Location @lagosorientalhotel

