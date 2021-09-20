Ruggedman is One Dapper Birthday Boy!

It’s the birth date of one of Nigeria’s celebrated musicians Michael Ugochukwu Stephens better known as Ruggedman.

The award-winning rapper, entertainer and humanitarian who is also a tv host on his show “What’s Happening with Ruggedman“, a radio show host on “Wetin Dey With Ruggedman” and just added ‘actor’ to his cv, celebrates his birthday with stunning photos shot by the prolific Praise The Photographer.

Ruggedman is set to release an Ep in October and while we await that, he’s served these birthday photos:

CREDITS:

Chains and bracelets:@habibiluxuryitems

Traditional outfit: ogennawalterluxe