See Official Poster for Toyin Abraham’s “The Ghost and The Tout Too” + Go Behind the Scenes

September 10th is not so far away and the official poster for Toyin Abraham‘s soon coming blockbuster sequel “The Ghost and the Tout Too” is here.

The official poster follows the recent premiere of “The Ghost and The Tout Too” first and second teasers and series of behind the scene photos and videos from the production, to keep you anticipating.

The forthcoming sequel is directed by Michael Akinrogunde and it features a star-studded cast including Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson, Osas Ighodaro, Adedimeji Lateef, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Odunlade Adekola, Destiny Etiko, Patience Ozokwor, Deyemi Okanlawon, Iyabo Ojo, Anita Osuoha, Ini Edo, Ruggedman, Ali Nuhu and many others.

The previous movie, “The Ghost and The Tout” followed the tale of a young lady who grew up in a Ghetto and meets with a ghost after an unfortunate incident takes place. Soon after, her life is thrown into a series of dramas that only she can see and understand.

The star-studded comedy film starred Toyin Abraham alongside Femi Adebayo, Sambasa Nzeribe, Chioma Akpotha, Lasisi Elenu, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Dele Odule, Chiwetalu Agu, Rachel Okonkwo, Bayray McNwizu, Chigurl, Bobrisky amongst many others.

See BTS shots from “The Ghost and the Tout Too” below:

Photo Credit: @theghostandtout