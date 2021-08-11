Connect with us

Toyin Abraham's "The Ghost and the Tout Too" will be in Cinemas from September | Watch the Teaser

Published

1 hour ago

 on

We finally get to see the official teaser for Toyin Abraham‘s sequel to “The Ghost and the Tout” as we anticipate its nationwide cinema release.

The sequel, titled “The Ghost and the Tout Too“, is directed by Michael Akinrogunde and stars Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson, Osas Ighodaro, Adedimeji Lateef, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Odunlade Adekola, Destiny Etiko, Patience Ozokwor, Deyemi Okanlawon, Iyabo Ojo, Anita Osuoha, Ini Edo, Ruggedman, Ali Nuhu and many others.

The Ghost and The Tout” told the story of a young lady who grew up in a Ghetto and meets with a ghost after an unfortunate incident takes place. Soon after, her life is thrown into a series of dramas that only she can see and understand.

Your favourite Tout is back and will be taking over cinemas nationwide from September 10th. Watch the teaser below:

