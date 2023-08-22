Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Bole Fest 2023: Here’s How Malta Guinness Brought Good Vibes to This Event

Events News Promotions

Pepsi and LASEPA Collaborate on 'Trash for Cash' Initiative | See Event Highlights!

Events News Promotions

Exploring Innovations and Digital Inclusion at the 9th Edition Connected Banking Summit - West Africa | November 15 & 16

Events Promotions

A Nostalgic weekend filled with Timeless Hits at the Timi Dakolo's Chorus Leader Live Concert | Here is what you missed

Events Music

Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Wizkid & Ayra Starr Nominated for First-Ever Trace Awards | See Full List

Events Promotions

Cadbury Candies in partnership with Filmhouse Cinemas hosts 'Like a Child Again' in Abuja

Events Music

Asake delivers Spectacular Performance at Sold Out 02 Arena Concert | Watch Here

Events Promotions

Sip the Future: Johnnie Walker, Air-Ink, and Victor Ehikhamenor Unveil Lagos-Inspired Limited Edition Bottles

Events News Promotions Style

Elo, Tacha, Bella, Vee, and Others, Star at CAMON 20 Doodle Edition Launch With Android

Events Inspired News Promotions

Youth Shaping Tomorrow: Celebrating UN International Youth Day with S.M.I.L.E's Empowering Summit

Events

Bole Fest 2023: Here’s How Malta Guinness Brought Good Vibes to This Event

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Malta Guinness, one of Africa’s No. 1 premium malt drinks, the non-alcoholic beverage sponsor of the recently concluded Bole Festival 2023, delighted attendees with pure goodness at the 2-day event held at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The brand flawlessly infused the event with an unparalleled burst of energy, vitality, and goodness as it brought its Share Goodness campaign to life at the festival, leaving over 20,000 festival-goers refreshed and bursting with energy.

The lively two-day celebration which was the fusion of roasted plantain (Bole), drinks, games and live music saw Malta Guinness refresh over 4,000 festival goers with ice-cold Malta Guinness and delectable Malta Mocktails. Guests were also treated to a 360-degree photo booth experience as well as a variety of games, including eating contests, Jenga and table tennis – with winners being rewarded with cases of Malta Guinness and goody bags.

Ife Odedere, the Senior Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, shared, “We are thrilled to be part of the Bole Festival, where we can bring our Goodness Campaign to the people of Port Harcourt. Malta Guinness is not just a beverage; but exists to provide holistic wellness, nourishment, and goodness to Nigerians, fuelling their can-do spirit. Bole Fest 2023 was the perfect platform for us to amplify this purpose.” he added.

As the ultimate enabler of a World of Good, Malta Guinness continues to champion the can-do spirit of Nigerians while promoting the greater good for all. Bole Festival 2023 marks the continuation of a series of exciting collaborations between Malta Guinness and exciting consumer engagement platforms aimed at sharing Nourishing Goodness.

See exciting pictures from the event. For more thrilling details about the nourishing goodness of Malta Guinness around you, follow @MaltaGuinnessNG on Instagram and Facebook.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Abiola Adediran: How Your Family Business Can Thrive Amid Economic Challenges

Akilapa Precious: Why Solving Nigeria’s Identity Problem is Essential

Genoveva Umeh Shares Acting Journey, Most Memorable On-Set Experience & Skin Care Routine in This Edition of “Doing Life With”

Dennis Isong: How to Secure Building Approval for Site Development in Lagos

4 People Share Why They Choose to Remain in Nigeria Amidst the Japa Wave
css.php