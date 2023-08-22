Top Five Reasons to Choose the All-New OPPO A78 Device

The most amazing experience in the 21st century is the swift transition in technological evolution. Only a few years ago a cell phone was only confined to making calls and sending SMS messages. Today, there is just so much more you can do with a mobile phone and that’s on the technological advancements of the times we live in.

A mobile phone has moved from just a communication tool to being an important companion meeting different needs as they arise on a very regular basis. Here are five interesting features of the new OPPO A78 that will blow the minds of its teeming customers across the country.

Trendy design that gets you noticed

The OPPO A78 takes your attention from the very first moment you behold it and that’s thanks to its Ultra Slim Retro design that stands it out amid so many mobile devices. Its 2.5D right-angled middle frame and smoothed edges give it an unmatched sleek appearance. Contributing to its comfort design is the device’s 180-gram weight and 7.93mm thinness which makes it very easy to hold and carry around in one’s pocket.

The OPPO A78 is available in two colour options, with both having their unique character. Inspired by water, the Aqua Green model has been crafted using a double-layer process to superimpose a Diamond Matrix Design on a water-green base layer. The Mist Black variant, on the other hand, uses the OPPO Glow process to add a CD texture to the coating layer and it gives the phone a unique metallic gloss.

Excellent cameras to capture those special moments

The photography experience on the OPPO A78 is powered by its super 50MP dual camera setup. The camera showcases details in both shadows and highlights irrespective of whether the photos were taken in daylight or at night. The complementary 2MP depth camera is a great addition as it facilitates truly awesome portrait shots. And then there’s the 8MP front camera, which apart from producing stunning selfies, also countryside Dual-View Video that allows you to shoot simultaneously with the front and rear cameras to combine them into a single frame for fun and stylish vlogs.

Long-lasting battery that will keep your device unplugged throughout the day

All-day companionship and entertainment are guaranteed, thanks to the adoption of a 5,000mAh battery. There are no significant drops in the battery percentage even after playing games on the device for a long time. The battery allows the phone to offer 30.75 hours of talk time and a whopping 658.71 hours of standby time. Like other OPPO phones, it offers Battery Health Engine which extends the battery life to 4 years. The OPPO A78 offers one of the fastest flash charging speeds on any smartphone in its price range. The A78 can be fully charged in just 44 minutes.

For office workers who often leave their phones connected to a charger throughout the day, Optimized All-Day Charging can automatically stop charging the battery when it reaches 80% capacity and then resume charging to 100% just in time for the end of work. This reduces the constant charging of the battery to improve safety and overall battery longevity.

Binge-watching? A78 Immersive Audio-Visual has got you covered!

If you are the sort of person who likes to watch movies and videos on the go and your phone is usually your go-to device for this job, then the OPPO A78 is surely your most reliable companion because it is designed as an entertainment powerhouse. It holds a 90Hz 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that showcases its visuals in vivid detail. While watching content from streaming services providers, the device produces colours that are impeccably accurate and contrast levels are superb as well.

The A78 also provides more immersive and crystal-clear surround sound through its Dual Stereo Speakers and Real HD Sound 3.0, delivering optimal sound adjusted for different scenarios such as music, video and gaming.

Durable like no other

In the present scheme of things where people have had to make adjustments owing to the prevailing economic circumstances of the country and indeed the world over, it is only right for manufacturers to produce devices that will perform optimally for a good number of years. The A78 is a device built with a long-lasting battery life that would serve its purpose for up to four years.

The A78 is powered by the Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform, delivering powerful performance with optimized power consumption built for everyday tasks. The phone features an 8GB RAM + 128/256GB ROM configuration with up to 1TB of additional storage through the SD card slot.

It also includes OPPO’s RAM Expansion technology, which can be used to temporarily convert free ROM space into a maximum of 8GB of RAM to keep the phone running smoothly during heavy-load scenarios.

