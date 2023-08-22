Connect with us

Infinix Launches The Davido Limited Edition Note 30 Pro; An embodiment of Style, Tech, and Passion

The Nigerian Women in Public Relations celebrates Nkechi Ali-Balogun for her Historic Candidacy and Exceptional Leadership

A Nostalgic weekend filled with Timeless Hits at the Timi Dakolo's Chorus Leader Live Concert | Here is what you missed

Millionaires on the Rise: Pure Bliss Makes 21 Millionaires and Extends Promo to September 5th, 2023.

Cantu Beauty’s Top Tips for Working out with Natural Hair

LemFi breaks new Ground with Launch of International Payment App in the USA

Welcome, Paxo Beauty 2.0: A One-Stop Shop for Beauty and Skincare Products in Nigeria

Cadbury Candies in partnership with Filmhouse Cinemas hosts 'Like a Child Again' in Abuja

Sip the Future: Johnnie Walker, Air-Ink, and Victor Ehikhamenor Unveil Lagos-Inspired Limited Edition Bottles

Advancing Skincare Together: La Roche-Posay Hosts Nigerian Delegation of Dermatologists in France.

For all devoted fans of Nigeria’s superstar, Davido, Infinix has a surprise for you. The partnership with the sensation has been strong since 2018, and is now about to get even more exciting.
You might have caught the buzz when Davido met with Infinix’s CEO during the launch of the Infinix Note 30 with a few words around towards a special collaboration.

Infinix is thrilled to announce the release of the Davido Limited Edition Note 30 Pro, an embodiment of style, tech, and passion. Each device was coined with love for fans to feel close to him. With unique Afro-centric packaging, the Note 30 Pro is endorsed with Davido’s signature and comes bundled with the XE 27 earbuds.

The Davido Limited Edition Note 30 smartphone is designed with cutting-edge all-Round Fast-Charge technology that supports multiple charging methods, including wired fast charging, wireless fast charging, reverse charging, bypass charging, PD 3.0 protocol, intelligent charging, and safe charging across multiple dimensions. The Note 30 series is loaded with the best of Google apps, like Google search for instant updates on jobs, news, and sports.

The Infinix Limited Edition NOTE 30 Pro is not just a smartphone; it is a piece of art, a slice of pop culture, and a testament to Infinix’s commitment to bringing you the best in technology and design.
The Limited Edition Note 30 Pro is available at the following stores: SLOT, Finet, 3C Hub, Pointek, Spectrum, Royal Line, Fine Brothers, RewJido, and the Infinix storefront on Konga. So, hurry and claim your piece of the Davido magic before it runs out.

For more information about the Note 30 series and promotions, follow Infinix Nigeria across all social media platforms:

Instagram: @Infinixnigeria
Twitter: @Infinixnigeria
Facebook: @InfinixMobile
Tiktok: @infinixng

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

