The Nigerian Women in Public Relations celebrates Nkechi Ali-Balogun for her Historic Candidacy and Exceptional Leadership

Nigerian Women in Public Relations (NGWiPR), a pioneering social impact professional organisation advocating for, and providing growth resources to PR women of Nigerian descent across the world has applauded the historic candidacy of Nkechi Ali-Balogun, who is vying to be the first woman to attain the esteemed position of National President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Nkechi Ali-Balogun, a distinguished professional with a wealth of experience and reputation in the public relations industry, is a trailblazer who once led the Lagos chapter of the NIPR. This historic candidacy reflects her exceptional credentials, aligns with NGWiPR’s PR mission to platform the results of women in the industry, and signifies a pivotal moment for gender equality and diversity in leadership roles in Africa’s public relations practice.

Tolulope Olorundero, public relations consultant and the visionary founder of NGWiPR, expressed her elation at Nkechi Ali-Balogun’s candidacy, stating,

We are immensely proud to see Nkechi Ali-Balogun stepping forward to vie for this position that has been held by our male colleagues since the establishment of the Institute in 1963. Her candidacy exemplifies the capabilities, professionalism, forward-thinking ethos of women within our industry.

Nigerian Women in PR has been at the forefront of advocating for gender equity and empowering women in public relations since its inception. The organisation firmly believes that Nkechi Ali-Balogun’s candidacy is a timely validation and recognition of women’s contributions to the field. It represents a significant step toward a more inclusive and diverse representation within leadership positions in the NIPR.

Nkechi Ali-Balogun has demonstrated her commitment to developing and advancing public relations practice in Nigeria throughout her illustrious career. Her leadership acumen, strategic vision and ability to interact with peers and colleagues, during her tenure as the first female chairperson of the Lagos Chapter of NIPR and thereafter, have earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues and peers.

NGWiPR encourages all stakeholders, especially women, within the public relations community across the country to rally behind Nkechi Ali-Balogun’s historic candidacy and support her vision for a dynamic and inclusive NIPR. Her election would be a collective achievement for women in the profession and reaffirm the Institute’s commitment to progress, inclusiveness and innovation in line with advancements within the global PR industry.

About Nigerian Women in Public Relations (NGWiPR)

Nigerian Women in PR is an independent social impact professional organisation set up to advocate for, and provide growth resources to Nigerian women working as public relations and communication professionals across the world. Through its programs and initiatives, they provide a resource hub for learning and professional growth of members, promote the continuous relevance of women as the Public Relations and Communications profession evolves, platform the results of Nigerian Women practicing in the profession, and promote the understanding and value of the public relations profession.

Sponsored Content