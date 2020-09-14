Connect with us

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations set to host its 5th Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit | October 21st-22nd

BellaNaija.com

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations is calling on public relations practitioners and digital communication enthusiasts to register for the fifth Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit, virtual edition, themed: Shaping Virtual Brand Experience, holding from Wednesday, October 21st – Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

The standard fee is One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira (N120,000) per participant pre the COVID-19. However, after the government directive on social distancing to manage the pandemic, the fee for this edition is Sixty Thousand Naira (N60,000). There is a discount of Ten Thousand Naira (N10,000) for payments received before the close of business on Friday, October 9, 2020. There is also a bulk 10% discount for organizations registering more than three participants.

Interested marcomms professionals can visit the Lagos NIPR WEBSITE to glean the comprehensive information and register for the Summit.

Presently in its fifth year, the Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit; the first of its kind and largest gathering of digital communication enthusiasts in Sub Saharan Africa, is the two-day experiential gathering of communicators focused on achieving collective intelligence to equip and capacitate communicators with high-level digital communication strategies, tactics and how-to’s, so they are better equipped to work in the rapidly growing algorithmic media ecosystem.

The web offers tremendous opportunities for communicators, but to be successful one needs to grasp how the medium works. Participants earn a Certificate of Participation and the coveted honorary Lagos Digital PR Ambassadorship.

The Summit brings together senior marcomms professionals, Generation X, and Millennials managing communications for government, corporate, media and NGOs to equip and expose them to contemporary techniques and glean new insights into the fast-growing digital media space for modern-day strategic communication practice. 

The annual Lagos Digital PR Summit is organized in partnership with multinational technology companies specializing in Internet-related, social media, and social networking services and products including leading digital communications consultancies in the world.

 

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

