King's College Old Boys Association to mark its 111th Anniversary with Annual Lecture themed 'Education: the Way Forward' | September 19th

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations set to host its 5th Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit | October 21st-22nd

Mamador hosts First-ever virtual August Women Meeting in Partnership with Morning Fresh

Eventful presents 'Shanty Aesthetic', A Virtual Exhibition of Paintings by Sylvester Aigbogun | September 15th

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Omawumi, MI Abaga, Chigul, Bovi and More Celebrate With Waje At Her 40th Birthday Beach Bash

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Girlfriends, Champagne & "Celia": Inside Tiwa Savage's Surprise Private Lunch Party

Proof that Efe Irele's 30th Birthday Party was such a Vibe 🎉

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Laughter On Lockdown! Okey Bakassi is set to Host the First-ever Live TV Comedy Show on Independence Day | October 1st

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The King’s College Old Boys Association (KCOBA) is pleased to welcome the public to its 111th Annual Founders conference themed – Education: the Way Forward.

Every year, they come together to have conversations on making the fabric of this nation stronger and better. Nigeria has witnessed a shortage in planned yearly budgets for the educational sector, but this has not been the only challenge this very necessary sector is faced with. To be able to compete on a global level, it is important to capitulate on existing resources to drive efficiency in the system. It is in light of this that a conference this year is focusing on education. 

The event will feature a keynote speech by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. Speaking also will be the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J Mohammed as well as the 14th Emir of Kano, HH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Other guests include Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba – Minister of State for Education, Prof. Akin Abayomi: Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Olumide Akpata: President, Nigerian Bar Association, Hon. Justice Adeniyi Adetokunbo Ademola: President, St. Gregory College Old Boys’ Association – PPP Operators,  Ifueko Omoigui Okauru – President, Queen’s College Old Girls Association, and Hakeem Adeniji-Adele – Former Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft.

The hosts are Alh. Kashim Ibrahim-Imam (Matawallen Borno), President of the King’s College Old Boys’ Association Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Chairman Planning Committee KingsWeek 2020.

Panel conversations will cover the opportunity to positively transform the education sector during and following the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking an alternative to education funding, developing a more efficient educational system, and structuring opportunities and technology in education.

This exclusive event for everyone is scheduled to take place on September 19th at 2:00 pm and will be streamed live on NTA, Plus TV Africa, and Arise News. To be part of this event, register at HERE

BellaNaija.com

