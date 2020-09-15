Events
Call to Entry: Register to attend the Nigeria Youth Summit 2020 | September 24
The Nigeria Youth Summit 2020 is here
Calling on all Nigerian youths to be a part of the Nigeria Youth Summit 2020.
Youths of all ages get to learn and interact with subject matter experts on how to position themselves and their businesses in the new global economy.
Billed to speak at the summit are:
- Sunday Dare, The Honourable Minister for Youths and Sports
- Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria
- Jimi Tewe, CEO, The Jimi Tewe Company
The summit is slated to hold as follows
Date : Thursday, September 24th, 2020
Time: 10am-12pm
Venue: Online
Meeting Platform: BlueJeans Platform
To attend, Register Here
