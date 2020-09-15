Call to Entry: Register to attend the Nigeria Youth Summit 2020 | September 24

The Nigeria Youth Summit 2020 is here

Calling on all Nigerian youths to be a part of the Nigeria Youth Summit 2020.

Youths of all ages get to learn and interact with subject matter experts on how to position themselves and their businesses in the new global economy.

Billed to speak at the summit are:

Sunday Dare, The Honourable Minister for Youths and Sports

The Honourable Minister for Youths and Sports Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria

Chairman, of Nigeria Jimi Tewe, CEO, The Jimi Tewe Company

The summit is slated to hold as follows

Date : Thursday, September 24th, 2020

Time: 10am-12pm

Venue: Online

Meeting Platform: BlueJeans Platform

To attend, Register Here

