Call to Entry: Register to attend the Nigeria Youth Summit 2020 | September 24

King’s College Old Boys Association to mark its 111th Anniversary with Annual Lecture themed 'Education: the Way Forward' | September 19th

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations set to host its 5th Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit | October 21st-22nd

Mamador hosts First-ever virtual August Women Meeting in Partnership with Morning Fresh

Eventful presents 'Shanty Aesthetic', A Virtual Exhibition of Paintings by Sylvester Aigbogun | September 15th

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Omawumi, MI Abaga, Chigul, Bovi and More Celebrate With Waje At Her 40th Birthday Beach Bash

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Girlfriends, Champagne & "Celia": Inside Tiwa Savage's Surprise Private Lunch Party

Proof that Efe Irele's 30th Birthday Party was such a Vibe 🎉

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

The Nigeria Youth Summit 2020 is here

Calling on all Nigerian youths to be a part of the Nigeria Youth Summit 2020.

Youths of all ages get to learn and interact with subject matter experts on how to position themselves and their businesses in the new global economy.

Billed to speak at the summit are:

  • Sunday Dare, The Honourable Minister for Youths and Sports
  • Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria
  • Jimi Tewe, CEO, The Jimi Tewe Company

The summit is slated to hold as follows
Date : Thursday, September 24th, 2020
Time: 10am-12pm
Venue: Online
Meeting Platform: BlueJeans Platform

To attend, Register Here

