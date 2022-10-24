Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Unveils Faculty for its 7th Lagos Digital Summit

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations today unveiled members of faculty who would be speaking at the seventh Lagos Digital PR Summit, tagged: Digital Communities: New Frontier Building Relationships, holding at the L’eola Hotel, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos starting on Wednesday through Thursday, October 26th – 27th, October 2022.

The Institute is calling on digital marketing communications and public relations practitioners to register with One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N150,000) per participant. Interested parties can log on here to glean the full details and register to take part in the Summit. A special QR Code has been created for ease of registration on mobile devices.

The faculty is made up of chief executives and experienced senior executives in leading digital marketing communications firms who are bringing their distinctive insights and practical experience to facilitate the Summit. They include the Cofounder and CEO, of Zedi Africa, Ized Uanikhehi; Head of Marketing, Kwik Africa, Michael Owatunde; Head, Brands, Growth & Partnerships, Zedi Africa, Omobolanle Akingbala; Snr. Account Manager, Eskimi, WECA, Bukayo Ewuoso and Head, Ad Operations, HippoAD, Uchenna Innocent.

Others are Principal Partner, TMB Global Brands, Temitope Ooye; Deputy Business Director, Redwolf Company, Omokehinde Thomas; Director, Digital & Media (CWAR), Publicis Groupe, Muyiwa Aleshinloye; Head, Growth & Product Marketing, Omnibiz Africa, Princewill Ejirika and Managing Partner, ThePush, Aderinsola Jolaosho.

The Co-host and Chairman of the Lagos NIPR, Comfort Obot Nwankwo, said that

“This edition of the Summit will x-ray the dynamic difference and impacts technology has introduced into human connections and interactions in the digital age without disregarding the way and manner social relations and human cordiality existed before now. The focus is on building a digital community that is now the de facto place to live, work, play and sell online for B2B and B2C. Businesses need to find and create a community to transition from carrying their own torch to having a community that carries it for them. The Summit will equip participants with skills to create better content that builds trust and engages a multi-channel community”.

The Summit adopts the FLIPPED Learning Approach where direct instruction moves from the group learning space to the individual learning space, ensuring a well-rounded model for knowledge acquisition and extension to drive positive changes in their organizations. Attendees will earn a Certificate of Participation and the honorary Lagos Digital PR Ambassadorship.

The Lagos Digital PR Summit brings together senior marcomms professionals, Generation X, and Millennials managing communications for government, corporate, media and NGOs to equip and expose them to contemporary techniques and glean new insights into the fast-growing digital media space for modern-day strategic communication practice.

This edition is being organized in partnership with multinational technology companies specializing in Internet-related, social media, global television broadcast station, and social networking services and products including leading digital communications consultancies in the world including TVC Communications, BellaNaija, TechCity, Comms Avenue, and leading marketing communication magazines.

The annual Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit is the first of its kind and the largest gathering of digital communication enthusiasts in Sub-Saharan Africa. The two-day experiential gathering of communicators focused on achieving collective intelligence to equip and capacitate communicators with high-level digital communication strategies, tactics, and how-to’s, so they are better equipped to work in the rapidly growing algorithmic media ecosystem.

BellaNaija is a media partner for the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations