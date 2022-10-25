Globacom rewards Promo winners with Mouth-watering prizes at the Ofala Festival in Onitsha

It was a special Sunday, October 23, for Chuka Augustine Amene and Kelvin Tochukwu as they both drove home with brand new tricycles (popularly called Keke) which they won in the special Glo Ofala promo.

The duo were among the winners of various mouth-watering prizes by Globacom as part of its sponsorship of the 2022 Ofala Festival of Onitsha.

The winners were presented their prizes at Ime Obi, the palace of Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, in Onitsha, Anambra State, during the celebration of Azu Ofala.

For 32-year-old Amene, a civil servant with the Anambra State Ministry of Justice whose wife just put to bed a girl at dawn, it was a double celebration and he could hardly contain his excitement over the “double blessing” that came his way in one day.

“My joy knows no bounds. My wife just put to bed this morning. Indeed, my new baby girl has brought me this blessing. Her name is Chimamanda (My God won’t fail). Thanks to Globacom for this special gift”, he enthused.

Tochukwu, the other tricycle winner, declared that his prayer was answered through Glo. Speaking at the presentation ceremony, he disclosed that he had actually dreamt a week before that he won the tricycle in the Glo promo. That dream followed his persistent prayer for a Keke.

Said he: “I believed that dream and followed up by buying a handset from Glo to qualify for the promo. I told my family and friends that I would win and here I am today. I am a firm believer that one will achieve whatever one wants to achieve and works for it”.

Other Glo prizes were also won by subscribers who participated in the promo.

Christopher Bobby, a businessman who plies his trade in Nnewi; Emmanuel Joseph, a construction worker based in Onitsha, and Trophy Ibeabuchi, a final year student of Computer Science at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, all won sewing machines.

For the grinding machines, the winners included a third-year student of Integrated Science at Federal College of Education, Umunze, Anambra State, Ukamaka Orji, who said that the prize gift would be put to use to enable her to earn money to see her through her education in school.

