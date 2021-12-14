Tiwa Savage’s Live Performance on “Tonight with Target” is Nothing Short of Spectacular | Watch

Tiwa Savage performs live on the Lekki Bridge for the “Tonight with Target” concert in a breathtaking display of talent and genius. Dammy Twitch provided the hype during the concert, which included sounds from DJ DSF.

Tiwa performed “Tales by Moonlight,” her hit song with Amaarae, as well as “Somebody’s Son,” her Afrobeat song of the year with Brandy.

“Tonight With Target” is a DJ Target initiative that mixes the finest music guests with live performances.

Watch the live performance below: