BN Cuisine: A must-try Yamarita Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen
In this episode of her holiday series recipe vlog, Ify’s Kitchen is sharing her recipe for making Yamarita. Ify says:
Yamarita is one of my favourite ways of eating yam and my whole family totally loves it. It always makes our festive season breakfast table. In addition to the yamarita, I will also show you how to make an easy and delicious sauce to pair with the yamarita. I really hope you make some Yamarita this festive season with this recipe.
Ingredients
3 slices Yam
1/4 cup Spring Onions
Seasoning powder to taste
1teaspoon Chilli powder
1- 1 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon parsley
Salt to taste
Sugar to taste
3 cups cooking oil
2 eggs.
1/2 cup diced mixed bell peppers
Yamarita stew:
1 Green bell pepper
4 tomatoes
3 Paprika peppers
3-5 scotch bonnet peppers
1 large onion
2 cloves garlic
1/2 inch ginger root
seasoning powder to tatase
1/4 – 1/2 cup cooking oil
Learn the process below: