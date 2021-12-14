BN Cuisine: A must-try Yamarita Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

In this episode of her holiday series recipe vlog, Ify’s Kitchen is sharing her recipe for making Yamarita. Ify says:

Yamarita is one of my favourite ways of eating yam and my whole family totally loves it. It always makes our festive season breakfast table. In addition to the yamarita, I will also show you how to make an easy and delicious sauce to pair with the yamarita. I really hope you make some Yamarita this festive season with this recipe.

Ingredients

3 slices Yam

1/4 cup Spring Onions

Seasoning powder to taste

1teaspoon Chilli powder

1- 1 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon parsley

Salt to taste

Sugar to taste

3 cups cooking oil

2 eggs.

1/2 cup diced mixed bell peppers

Yamarita stew:

1 Green bell pepper

4 tomatoes

3 Paprika peppers

3-5 scotch bonnet peppers

1 large onion

2 cloves garlic

1/2 inch ginger root

seasoning powder to tatase

1/4 – 1/2 cup cooking oil

Learn the process below: