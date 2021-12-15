It’s a Double Celebration for New Mom & PhD Graduate Queshonda Kudaisi

We love to see strong, resilient people tell their inspiring stories and this one from Queshonda Kudaisi is undoubtedly note-worthy.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Queshonda shared that despite contracting COVID-19, being worried for herself, her baby, and her academics, she did not only welcome a healthy baby girl but also attended her PHD graduation on Tuesday.

According to the new PHD mom,

In August I contracted COVID while pregnant. I thought the baby and I wouldn’t survive, or that I would have to push back my graduation. However, yesterday proved me wrong. I was discharged from the hospital with a healthy baby girl at 12pm and attended graduation at 6pm surrounded by family 💗#DoubleBlessing #PhDMom I am so grateful to God and to my support system 🙏.

Congrats to Queshonda and her baby girl!

Photo Credit: @drkudaisi