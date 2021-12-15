Connect with us

Advertisement

Inspired

It's a Double Celebration for New Mom & PhD Graduate Queshonda Kudaisi

Inspired Scoop

Adeoye Fawaz wins the 'Chess In Slum' Chess & Mental Maths Competition | Read the Inspiring Story

Inspired

TIME's 2021 Person of the Year is... Elon Musk!

Inspired Scoop

Kim Kardashian Is One Step Closer To Becoming A Lawyer: She Aced Her Baby Bar Exam 👏🏾

Events Inspired

Beverly Naya, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Ebuka Omaliko, Dr Esther Longe... Meet the Speakers for TEDx Lagos 2021

Career Inspired Scoop

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Oluyemi Adetiba-Orija, Lynn Ngugi named BBC 100 Most Inspiring Women for 2021

Inspired Scoop

Mo Abudu & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala make Forbes' '100 Most Powerful Women' 2021 List

Events Inspired

Highlights of the 2021 Africa Teens Summit in Ghana

Career Inspired News

Meet the winners of the 2021 African Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Awards

Events Inspired

Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi & Five other Nigerians attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Reading Marathon

Inspired

It’s a Double Celebration for New Mom & PhD Graduate Queshonda Kudaisi

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We love to see strong, resilient people tell their inspiring stories and this one from Queshonda Kudaisi is undoubtedly note-worthy.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Queshonda shared that despite contracting COVID-19, being worried for herself, her baby, and her academics, she did not only welcome a healthy baby girl but also attended her PHD graduation on Tuesday.

According to the new PHD mom,

In August I contracted COVID while pregnant. I thought the baby and I wouldn’t survive, or that I would have to push back my graduation.

However, yesterday proved me wrong. I was discharged from the hospital with a healthy baby girl at 12pm and attended graduation at 6pm surrounded by family 💗#DoubleBlessing #PhDMom I am so grateful to God and to my support system 🙏.

Congrats to Queshonda and her baby girl!

Photo Credit: @drkudaisi

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Emeka Made Some Financial Mistakes but He’s Ending 2021 With a Win!

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity

Titilayo Olurin: The Big Deal About Being Blocked on Social Media

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Will the Surreal 16 Film Festival Do Wonders for Nigerian Cinema?

How to Avoid Online Sales Scams This Festive Season
css.php