Connect with us

Music News

Auditions For Nigerian Idol Season 8 are Now Open!

Music

Wizkid announces tour with Davido

Movies & TV Music

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML, Akwaeke Emezi nominated for 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Music

Lyta drops New Single “Stronger”

BN TV Music

Rihanna Gives First Look At Her Super Bowl Halftime Show In New Teaser

BN TV Music

Ric Hassani Releases Music Video For “My Only Baby”

Events Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tems, Burna Boy, Ckay & Fireboy DML Nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards

Events Music

Burna Boy, Uncle Waffles, and Tobe Nwigwe to Perform at This Year’s Coachella

Music Sweet Spot

Seun Kuti celebrates 40th birthday & 32 years on stage with adorable family photos

BN TV Music

Rotimi delivers a fascinating performance of “Make You Say” on Glitch Sessions

Music

Auditions For Nigerian Idol Season 8 are Now Open!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

 

Progress Chukwuyem, winner of the Nigerian Idol Season 7, with a cheque of N30,000,000

MultiChoice has announced that it’s bringing Nigerian Idol back for its 8th edition after the success of the 7th edition.

Online auditions for the eighth season of Nigerian Idol opened on Saturday, January 14 and will close on Saturday, January 28, 2022.

Interested contestants between the ages of 16-28 must upload a 30 seconds video of them singing any song of their choice. All interested applicants should send their 30-second video to www.africamagic.tv. All interested candidates should also ensure they have a valid means of identification.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria while announcing the new season said:

MultiChoice has committed to spotlighting young talent in Nigeria in different sectors. As with past seasons of the music talent competition, we remain committed to promoting and giving young, promising Nigerian musicians a platform to shine and actualise their dreams. Season eight promises to be bigger and more entertaining than other seasons. Last year, after a fierce battle between Progress and Zadok, the former emerged as the winner, and we are looking for more talents who will pack the heat the way our contestants in season seven did. So, if you believe you have what it takes to be the next Nigerian Idol, send your auditions to the Africa Magic website before January 28.

The winner gets to walk away with a N30 million cash prize, among other rewards.

Nigerian Idol Season 8 will air on DStv and GOtv in April 2022.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php