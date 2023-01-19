Auditions For Nigerian Idol Season 8 are Now Open!

MultiChoice has announced that it’s bringing Nigerian Idol back for its 8th edition after the success of the 7th edition.

Online auditions for the eighth season of Nigerian Idol opened on Saturday, January 14 and will close on Saturday, January 28, 2022.

Interested contestants between the ages of 16-28 must upload a 30 seconds video of them singing any song of their choice. All interested applicants should send their 30-second video to www.africamagic.tv. All interested candidates should also ensure they have a valid means of identification.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria while announcing the new season said:

MultiChoice has committed to spotlighting young talent in Nigeria in different sectors. As with past seasons of the music talent competition, we remain committed to promoting and giving young, promising Nigerian musicians a platform to shine and actualise their dreams. Season eight promises to be bigger and more entertaining than other seasons. Last year, after a fierce battle between Progress and Zadok, the former emerged as the winner, and we are looking for more talents who will pack the heat the way our contestants in season seven did. So, if you believe you have what it takes to be the next Nigerian Idol, send your auditions to the Africa Magic website before January 28.

The winner gets to walk away with a N30 million cash prize, among other rewards.

Nigerian Idol Season 8 will air on DStv and GOtv in April 2022.