Nigerian Idol S8: Chisom Evicted on a Weekend of Surprises

Nigerian Idol season 8 has been a thrilling ride, and week eight was a special edition that will linger in the memories of the viewers, contestants, the show host, and the judges. The week coincided with the 2023 Father’s Day celebration and was specially laced with surprises for everyone involved. Here are the highlights from the night of fun and surprises:

Family favourite songs: As part of the special edition, family members were allowed to pick a favourite song for the contestants to perform on the live show. The choices also provided each of the contestants with fond memories of family moments and a special connection to the song they were to perform.



Surprise packages: It was a night of emotions as contestants, judges, and the show host shared special family moments on the live show. First, the contestants received a surprise as their family members joined them live on the show.

Next was the host, Ik Osakioduwa, who was visibly amazed as his children appeared live on the screen with special Father’s Day wishes for him. Music producer Obi Asika also felt the love from his daughter, who delivered special wishes to him in both English and French. Delectable Simi also gave his husband, Adekunle Gold, a special Father’s Day shout-out on the live show.



Amazing performances: Amidst the emotion and excitement, the main Performers served up some amazing musical displays. Ose Daniel performed one of his mother’s favourite songs, ‘Nothing’s Gonna Change.” My Love for You’ by George Benson According to the judges, the song suits his voice perfectly. Relieve the performance here

Victory is one of the steady performers, and he delivered a splendid rendition of ‘My Redeemer Lives’ by Nicole Mullen to a rousing ovation from the audience.

Another thrilling voice and song match-up was delivered by Precious Mac, who gave a smashing performance of ‘From This Moment’ by Shania Twain. Her sister, Naomi Mac, who was a contestant on the maiden edition of the show, was visibly emotional as Precious did justice to the song.

Goodness displayed her powerful vocal prowess once again with a superb delivery of ‘Mercy Said No’ by CeCe Winans. Savvy Henry serenaded his mother with a special rendition of Enrique Iglesias’ ‘Hero’, while Quest gave a smooth rendition of ‘Alabaster Box’ by CeCe Winans. Click to enjoy the performance.

Chisom’s eviction: A major surprise on the night was the eviction of Chisom, who, to some extent, had emerged as one of the fan favourites on the show. Last week, Chisom performed ‘Holiday’ by Rema but was not able to secure enough votes to remain on the show. Despite his eviction, Chisom was allowed to bow out with one last performance on the Nigerian Idol stage. Chisom closed off the night with his amazing performance of ‘I Wanna Know’ by Joe Thomas. Following Chisom’s eviction, the season’s top 6 have emerged and their fate is up to the viewers to decide. You have the power to keep your favourite on the show via your votes on the Africa Magic website, mobile site, MyDStv or MyGOtv app. Voting closes Thursdays at 9pm. You can vote for your favourite contestant here. Viewers’ choice: Nigerian idol viewers have been given the unique opportunity to pick a song they want their favourite contestants to perform on Sunday 25th June. You can select a song for your favourite contestant here. To enjoy Nigerian Idol and other amazing shows, download the MyDStv or MyGOtv app to reconnect, stay connected, and upgrade your subscription. You can also dial *288# for self-service options, fix error codes, and subscribe. .

