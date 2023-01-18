Connect with us

Music

Wizkid announces tour with Davido

Movies & TV Music

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML, Akwaeke Emezi nominated for 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Music

Lyta drops New Single “Stronger”

BN TV Music

Rihanna Gives First Look At Her Super Bowl Halftime Show In New Teaser

BN TV Music

Ric Hassani Releases Music Video For “My Only Baby”

Events Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tems, Burna Boy, Ckay & Fireboy DML Nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards

Events Music

Burna Boy, Uncle Waffles, and Tobe Nwigwe to Perform at This Year’s Coachella

Music Sweet Spot

Seun Kuti celebrates 40th birthday & 32 years on stage with adorable family photos

BN TV Music

Rotimi delivers a fascinating performance of “Make You Say” on Glitch Sessions

Music

New Music: Samuel Suh - Grace

Music

Wizkid announces tour with Davido

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In what would be a momentous event in the Nigerian music industry scene and the Afrobeats genre, Wizkid has hinted that he will be going on tour with fellow Afrobeats star and 30BG boss, Davido.

He broke the news on his Instagram story. He said in the caption, “After my MLLE tour!! Davido nd I going on tour! Save your coins! I no one hear pim!!”

The potentially groundbreaking tour would mark the first time since 2017 that the Nigerian music greats would share a stage.

How excited are you about this news?

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Why Sex Education is Important For Children’s Development

Praise Abu: An Easy Guide to Writing a Compelling LinkedIn About

Let Your Voice Be Heard! Get your PVC Today

Patricia Beshel: What does My Body, My Choice Really Mean?

Your Vote Counts! Get Your PVC Today
css.php