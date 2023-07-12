Nigerian Idol Season 8: Precious Mac & Victory Gbakara’s Life-Changing Journey to the Finals

On April 23, 2023, talented Nigerian singers Precious Mac and Victory Gbakara made their life-changing debut on the eighth edition of Nigerian Idol, and weeks later, they emerged as the two finals for this year’s competition.

The two finalists have wowed fans, audiences, and judges with their stunning performances and distinct voices throughout the competition. They are now poised to compete for this year’s prized grand prize at the most vital point of the competition.

The winner of this year’s competition will be announced on July 16 during the live show.

Precious Mac and Victory Gbakara’s journey to the top two can be seen below:

Precious Mac

Victory