Experience the TECNO’s SPARK 20 AFCON Watch Party – Your Ticket to Real-Time Football Bliss



The Africa Cup of Nations is off to an exhilarating start as Nigeria’s second match against Cote d’Ivoire ended in a glorious victory. The Super Eagles are now fired up and ready to soar even higher in Africa’s premier football competition held in Ivory Coast.

TECNO has something extraordinary in store for Nigerian fans this year. Prepare for a fantastic viewing experience as TECNO goes above and beyond to create an electric atmosphere that will make your heart race.

Imagine being surrounded by passionate football lovers, all rallying behind the same team, sharing every goal, save, and breathtaking moment when you join the TECNO SPARK 20 watch party on Saturday, January 27th, at Jara Mall, Ikeja, starting at 4 PM.

Get your golden ticket, soak up the euphoria of the moment, and forge bonds with fellow die-hard fans who share your love for the beautiful game.

Prepare to be entertained by sensational performances from Peruzzi, DJ Neptune, Lyta, DJ 4kerty, DJ Dope Ceaser, DJ Tinny, Hardvatage, Rankwise, Victory Gbakara, and many more.

Superstar Jimmie Akinsola will be your guide through this thrilling experience. The headline act for the SPARK 20 AFCON viewing party is none other than the sensational Zlatan Ibile!

But that’s not all, TECNO aims to go the extra mile to guarantee an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. Get ready for real-time game ecstasy, engaging banter with fellow football zealots, VIP access to exclusive insights and commentary, and the chance to mingle with the TECNO brand. Including mind-blowing giveaways and surprises from TECNO, YouTube, and MTN that will leave you speechless.

Attending this event is as easy as a few clicks away. Click here and secure your spot.

The excitement is palpable as Nigeria gears up to make the nation proud in Ivory Coast. The energy is building, and anticipation is reaching its peak. So, join TECNO in celebrating football, community, and the unstoppable Naija spirit and get ready to unleash the football frenzy!

For more information, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and X(Twitter).

Sponsored Content