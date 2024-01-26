Connect with us

Epic Beats, Football Feats: Get Ready for the TECNO SPARK 20 AFCON Watch Party

written by TECNO
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Time is ticking, and the TECNO SPARK 20 AFCON watch party is just around the corner! Don’t let this epic event slip through your fingers. Here’s a sneak peek into what awaits, and trust us, you won’t want to miss it!

This Saturday, January 27, brace yourself for a football extravaganza at Jara Mall in Ikeja! It’s not just a game; it’s a pulsating experience that has transformed AFCON into a spectacle since the tournament’s kickoff. As football enthusiasts from across the state converge, prepare for an atmosphere charged with the energy of the beautiful game. But that’s not all—the beats will be just as thrilling, courtesy of headliners Zlatan Ibile, Peruzzi, DJ Neptune, Lyta, DJ 4kerty, DJ Dope Ceaser, and DJ Tinny, as well as hypes from Hardvatage and Rankwise.

Nigerian Idol winner Victory Gbakara will grace the stage by adding a musical crown to the event, delivering the SPARK 20 theme song and a repertoire of other fantastic tunes. It’s a fusion of football and music, creating an unmissable experience that will linger in your memories.

As fans eagerly anticipate, brace yourself for a heart-pounding round of 16 AFCON games that will leave you on the edge of your seat, soaking in every exhilarating moment. Hold onto your excitement because, besides the football frenzy, there’s more in store for you! This isn’t just a game; it’s a chance to get incredible rewards and prizes. Imagine yourself winning exclusive goodies that will become cherished pieces of this unforgettable experience. But the magic doesn’t end there—this event is a hub for football enthusiasts like yourself. Seize the opportunity to connect, share your passion, and make new friends who understand the game’s beauty. It’s more than just a match; it’s a community celebration where bonds are forged over a shared love for the beautiful game.

Feel the energy and join fans like yourself for a memorable celebration of football, music, community, and the unwavering African spirit. This is a moment that will linger in your memories for years. So, be part of the football frenzy—we’re eagerly awaiting your presence!

Click here to register and get more information by following TECNO on FacebookInstagram, and X(Twitter)

