Wale Ajisebutu’s Visionary Leadership Brings ‘American Corner’ to Lagos

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Wale Ajisebutu

Very good things are happening in the tech ecosystem in Nigeria, led by the work of Wale Ajisebutu, who first deployed Fibre optics network in 1997 and then in 2001, established Nigeria’s first Data Centre.

On January 24, 2024, the much-anticipated unveiling of the Free to use ‘American Corner’ took centre stage at the innovative tech hub, 21st Century Technologies, spearheaded by the visionary Wale Ajisebutu.

The event drew an illustrious crowd, including the United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the dynamic Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, along with several other prominent figures.

From left to right Debola Deji-Kurunmi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Tech pioneer Wale Ajisebutu, and US Consul General Will Stevens cutting the ribbon to officially open the American Corner at the 21st Century Technology office in Lekki.

Wale Ajisebutu’s pioneering work at his company 21st Century Technologies was key in bringing the ‘American Corner’ to Lagos. This exciting space is run by the US embassy, and the initiative aligns with the key strategies for Africa put forward by the Biden Administration.

The space symbolizes a commitment to nurturing youth innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity in Nigeria. What sets the ‘American Corner’ apart is its accessibility – it’s a space that’s completely free to use. Explore the digital studio equipped with podcast facilities, a video recording setup, and a green screen studio, offering a plethora of creative possibilities.

At the helm of 21st Century Technologies, Wale Ajisebutu stands out as more than just your average tech leader. He is the architect of a bold and daring digital infrastructure, utilizing cutting-edge technology to deliver next-level services.

For those eager to witness the future of technology in Lagos, the ‘American Corner’ at 21st Century Technologies in Lekki beckons. It’s not just a space; it’s a testament to the achievements of Ajisebutu and his team, who continue to shape the landscape of digital innovation in Nigeria. Come and be a part of the revolution today.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

