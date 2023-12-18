Chaste Inegbedion: The Many Ways Technology is Enhancing Economy & Healthcare

Despite the complexity involved in technological advancement, the intersection of digital health and the digital economy has the potential to transform healthcare and the very fabric of our economic and societal structures. Dr Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications Innovation and Digital Economy, recently discussed the strategic imperatives and collaborative efforts driving this transformative journey with the America Business Council ICT Committee at the US Ambassador’s residence in Abuja. The focus of the discussion was the concerted efforts to expand fibre infrastructure through public-private partnerships, which will have far-reaching repercussions beyond enhanced connectivity. These efforts should contribute to improved health, economic growth and menstrual well-being.

The Digital Renaissance of Healthcare

As we stand on the cusp of a digital renaissance, healthcare is shedding its archaic skin and embracing the possibilities offered by the digital age. The minister’s insights shed light on initiatives aimed at leveraging technology to enhance healthcare accessibility, efficiency, and outcomes. It’s a paradigm shift from the traditional, reactive model of healthcare delivery to a proactive and personalised approach. Adopting digital technologies in healthcare encompasses a spectrum of innovations. From telehealth solutions that facilitate virtual consultations to wearable devices that monitor health in real time, the digital revolution is empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being. The discourse underscored the significance of weaving these digital threads into the healthcare fabric, creating a tapestry of services prioritising prevention, efficiency, and inclusivity.

The Economic Impetus of Digital Transformation

Beyond the realm of healthcare, the discourse delved into the symbiotic relationship between digital health and the economy. The fusion of these sectors amplifies economic growth, innovation, and inclusivity. The digital economy thrives on connectivity, and the minister highlighted the pivotal role of fibre infrastructure in fostering an environment where businesses, both within and beyond healthcare, can flourish. Digital health not only addresses immediate health concerns but also contributes to economic productivity. A healthy population is a productive workforce, and by prioritising preventive care through digital means, nations can reduce the economic burden of treating preventable illnesses. This shift in focus from treatment to prevention aligns seamlessly with the principles of the Digital Economy—efficiency, innovation, and sustainability.

This can also aid in the context of menstrual health because addressing the unique needs of people contributes to a more inclusive and gender-sensitive economy. By destigmatising menstrual health, organisations can create environments that support the well-being and productivity of all individuals, fostering a more equitable and sustainable economic landscape.

Why is This Discourse Happening?

Digital natives, especially Millennials and Gen Z, are at the forefront of demanding a paradigm shift in healthcare services. Their dissatisfaction with traditional models has spurred a consumer-first focus, pushing providers to evolve and ensure inclusivity as healthcare expectations evolve with the ageing of these generations. Millennials, in particular, are embracing telehealth and wearable technology, signalling a generational divide that necessitates a healthcare landscape that remains adaptable and inclusive. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare is paramount, not only in reducing biases but also in ensuring compliance with crucial practices related to Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH). Nigeria’s commitment to scaling up quality care activities for MNCH reflects a broader global acknowledgement of the transformative potential of AI in enhancing healthcare quality and accessibility.

The Challenges and Holistic Shift

The discourse acknowledged the challenges inherent in navigating this complex digital landscape. While the benefits are profound, there is a need for strategic policymaking, robust cybersecurity measures, and infrastructure investments to ensure a seamless transition. The collaboration between the public and private sectors becomes a linchpin, echoing the spirit of the partnership that seeks to expand fibre infrastructure.

In essence, the amalgamation of digital health and the digital economy is not just a technological evolution but a holistic shift towards a consumer-centric, inclusive, and technologically empowered healthcare landscape. As we embrace the digital future, it’s crucial to navigate these changes thoughtfully, ensuring that advancements benefit all, leaving no one behind in the pursuit of better health and well-being.

