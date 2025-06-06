Connect with us

Chaste Inegbedion: How Policies and Workplaces Can Redefine Menstrual Health Equity

Smart Emmanuel: Are Average People Quietly Taking Over the World?

Sharon Enemuoh: The Dangers of One-Product-Cures-All Ocular Products

Everything You Need to Know About Eid el-Adha

The Media and Marketing Vibe With Udochi: What Dictates The Trend in The Marketing World?

Dennis Isong: Mega Real Estate Projects in Lagos You Should Know About

Purposeful Travel with Elizabeth: How I Got My Visa to Tour Asia from A Single Trip

Stephanie Inakoju: I Won’t Let My Insecurities Rule Me

Money Matters With Nimi: How Can You Invest in Art?

How African-Led Innovations Could Inspire the Future: Lessons from Goalkeepers

5 hours ago

Photo by MetaAI

May 28th marks World Menstrual Hygiene Day. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, I witnessed firsthand the pervasive inequalities and stigma surrounding menstruation. For years, the simple, natural process of menstruation became a silent burden, impacting girls’ education and women’s daily lives. Commemorating this significant day reflects my journey from Lagos to advocating for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld globally, igniting my passion for change.

Since 2014, the world has celebrated International Menstrual Hygiene Day to raise awareness of the pervasive inequalities surrounding women’s and girls’ abilities to stay clean, safe and in school during their menstrual periods. Today, due to many awareness campaigns and free speaking forums, including notable celebrities coming forward and talking about menstruation, it’s possible to speak aloud about the natural process and not make women feel like victims of their own body.

For this year’s World Menstrual Hygiene Day, we take a look at the champions, the events, period positive workplace reports, technology, men’s support, business concerns and the crucial role of government in supporting women’s menstrual health – all topics we should be talking about and acting upon to lead healthy lives during periods.

Women Leaders Driving Menstrual Equity

Let’s celebrate an incredible lineup of women who are at the forefront of the menstrual equity movement, breaking barriers and inspiring action.

Wendy Laryea 

An award-winning journalist, Wendy uses her powerful platform to amplify marginalised voices and shed light on crucial health issues, including menstrual hygiene.

Femi One

As a best-selling female rapper, Femi One leverages her influence in the arts to break down societal stigmas and empower young women.

Imoh Eboh

Through her impactful work as an actress, Imoh contributes to narratives that normalise menstruation and promote open dialogue in entertainment and beyond.

Modupe Oyekunle

As Founder/CRO of Masterpiece Resource Development Centre, Modupe is innovating sustainable solutions and driving economic empowerment in communities, often intertwined with health and hygiene.

Ina Jurga

As President of Menstrual Hygiene Day, Ina leads the global advocacy efforts, tirelessly driving the agenda for menstrual health and hygiene for all.

Sanna Thoresson

As Partnership Manager at Wash United, Sanna plays a crucial role in forging collaborations that ensure essential Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) standards, vital for menstrual health, are met worldwide.

Celeste Mergens

Founder of Days for Girls, Celeste has built a truly global movement, providing sustainable menstrual products and health education, empowering millions of menstruators worldwide.

Katja Iversen

As CEO of the Museum for the United Nations, UN Live, Katja champions global conversations and action on critical issues, including those directly impacting women and girls.

Madame Gandhi

An award-winning artist and activist, Madame Gandhi uses her powerful music and platform to advocate fiercely for menstrual liberation and gender equality.

Candice Chirwa

Known passionately as the “Minister of Menstruation,” Candice is a leading voice challenging menstrual stigma and advocating for policy change, particularly among youth in South Africa.

These women exemplify courage, commitment, and tangible impact, paving the way for a more equitable and dignified future for all.

Men Fostering Support

Support for menstrual health is not a gendered issue; it’s a fundamental human rights issue that benefits everyone. Men have a crucial and increasingly recognised role to play as allies. At home, this means cultivating understanding, empathy and normalising conversations around menstruation. In the office, it means active collaboration by learning about menstruation and its diverse impacts, speaking up against period shame or dismissive attitudes, supporting initiatives like menstrual leave and accessible product provision and training managers to address period-related concerns with understanding, not judgment, fostering a truly supportive work culture.

When companies prioritise menstrual health, they benefit from higher retention, increased productivity and enhanced inclusion. On May 28, 2023, the Period Positive Workplace (PPW) initiative launched in celebration of Menstrual Hygiene Day, driven by the simple idea of engaging the private sector in the global menstrual equity movement.

To become a certified Period Positive Workplace, organisations must meet three core requirements: provide free period products in or near all bathrooms used by employees who menstruate, ensure that wash facilities comply with Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) standards and inform employees that period products are and will continue to be provided.

Since its launch, Days for Girls (DfG) has been proud to lead the PPW steering committee, celebrating the certification of 277 Period Positive Workplaces across 45 countries, impacting over 290,000 employees. DfG is pleased to announce the publication of the 2025 Period Positive Workplace Impact Report, which includes illuminating insights from employees and managers at these certified workplaces, such as more than 50% of employees say the PPW positively impacted their work productivity and attendance, 5 more employees say managing menstruation is easy in a period-positive workplace and 90% of PPWs implemented additional menstrual health programming beyond the certification requirements.

Governments as Guardians of Menstrual Dignity

The menstrual equity movement cannot rest solely on the commendable efforts of non-profits and private companies. Robust governmental responsibility is paramount. Menstrual health is not merely a woman’s issue. It is fundamentally a public health, economic and human rights issue. We need National Menstrual Health Policies: governments must establish clear, enforceable policies that ensure access to products, education, and supportive environments; Integrated Government Agencies: Ministries and agencies dedicated to education, labour, and public health must seamlessly integrate menstrual equity into their core frameworks and budgets, ensuring it’s not an afterthought but a foundational element of policy and UN Permanent Missions: These missions must prioritise menstrual dignity in discussions around human rights, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) initiatives, and the broader Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring global commitment and accountability.

The Impact of MH Day Ambassadors

Central to this global movement are the MH Day Ambassadors, who actively advocate against the stigma surrounding menstruation on Menstrual Hygiene Day. They take part in a launch webinar where they are introduced to key messages and visual materials. By committing to incorporating these into their publications, they set a powerful example for others. They champion a significant cause, amplifying the message and inspiring action around the globe.

Menstrual products are essential, not optional. Menstruation is a natural bodily function and should not be viewed as shameful. Menstrual health is a vital aspect of overall health. Technology should support everyone, every day of the month. Let’s create a world where this statement requires no justification, no secrecy, and no shame.

Chaste Inegbedion is the Chief Period Officer at Sanicle.cloud, a visionary femtech leader advancing menstrual health, menopause care, and workplace wellness. Recognized by the UN, World Bank, and Marquis Who’s Who, he’s an award-winning social entrepreneur with credentials from the Founder Institute, Pan-Atlantic University, and the University of Washington. Chaste led the Save Pwashikai Nideono campaign, a global advocacy effort against female genital mutilation, and convened the inaugural Black Menstrual Summit. He also co-led the Beijing+30 Summit during the UN CSW69, and authored The Period Passport and Bomesi. His digital platform, #S6startUP, has spotlighted over 100 African founders and reached 26M+ impressions. Known to many as “Mr. Padman,” Chaste is redefining wellness at the intersection of tech, equity, and advocacy. He can be reached at [email protected].

