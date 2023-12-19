Wunmi Adelusi: Reflecting on The Lessons Shared Through the Year with My BellaNaija Family

Reflecting on the year’s end has become a personal tradition, an opportunity to share insights with the cherished BellaNaija family and a tailored self-assessment. The landscape of 2023 unfolded with an array of events, spanning from the pivotal elections and governmental transitions in Nigeria to the global challenges of inflation and the transformative wave of artificial intelligence sweeping through the workforce worldwide.

Amidst this backdrop, I am grateful for the journey we embarked on together through five impactful articles. From discussions on crafting a fulfilling career and gauging success to the intricacies of building a meaningful professional path, we explored the nuances that truly matter. The timeless wisdom shared in career lessons from my father’s 35 years in civil service and the art of healing from career disappointments added depth to our conversations.

As we draw the curtains, I find it fitting to encapsulate the year’s essence through my reflections. Together, let’s unravel the tapestry of 2023 and glean insights that will undoubtedly shape our perspectives as we step into the promise of a new year.

Manifesting Through Words

I encouraged everyone to capture their aspirations for the year in a video in the article I wrote at the beginning of the year on the creative power of words. Recently, I revisited mine, astonished to find every spoken word had materialised. This reinforces the profound truth: Words don’t die. Speak your desires into existence; watch your subconscious align with the universe.

Election Insights

A foray into elective office enlightened me. Beyond technical competence, voters are drawn to candidates who resonate with their social construct. The vibe, language, and demeanour wield more influence than problem-solving prowess. Understanding this dynamic is key to navigating the political landscape successfully.

Personalising Your Journey

While collective endeavours are impactful, your journey’s uniqueness is paramount. External influences can divert you. Amidst the social media showcase, self-honesty is crucial. Assess your path, set personalised goals, and remember, what works for others may not be right for you. Personalising your journey, be it spiritual, social, or professional, empowers you to run your unique race.

The Value of Patience

Moving isn’t always the answer; sometimes, staying is. Rushing into change without proper analysis can lead to paralysis or unpreparedness. Your current position might be a vital stage in your journey, a preparation ground. Reflect on the ‘why’ before making a move, ensuring it aligns with your purpose and long-term goals.

Appreciation for Leadership

Cherish impactful leaders; their departure might reveal how much their energy fueled your growth. Celebrate them while they’re present, for their influence extends beyond your awareness.

Loyalty in the Workplace

Loyalty, both to individuals and visions, is a valuable asset. It takes time to build and pays off. While loyalty to a person is commendable, loyalty to a cause or vision is even more significant. However, be mindful; that loyalty can incur costs, especially during leadership transitions.

The Myth of Perfect Timing

Waiting for the perfect time can be counterproductive. There’s no ideal moment; you must act. Perfect shouldn’t become the enemy of good. Procrastination in anticipation of perfection can lead to missed opportunities, disrupted plans, and unrealized initiatives. Embrace imperfection and take decisive action. As we conclude the year, we should allow the lessons to guide us into a future filled with purpose, resilience, and personal growth.