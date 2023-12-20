Chioma Nwankwo: How I Got Three Funded PhD Scholarships and Job Offers in The UK

You might remember me from how I learned to enjoy my twenties, which I am just about enjoying.

This is yet another experience-based piece on how I secured 3 funded PhD positions and job

offers after my MSc program in the UK. This isn’t only for people who just moved

or are looking to move, it could be adopted by someone looking for a remote job or looking to

switch careers.

So, I moved to the UK to get my MSc in Engineering Management at Nottingham Trent University for the period January 2021 to January 2022. I graduated in July 2022. A lot of tear-jerking stories on how difficult it was to move to the UK (that should be inserted here) will be omitted not because they never happened, but because the essence of this piece is to highlight things that anyone who has plans to move or is currently in a foreign country could do to achieve their dreams. These are some things that I did, learned and unlearnt in two years.

It is important to point out mindset and resilience as the first leap of faith. With a healthy mindset, you will be able to try again and face challenges as just challenges, not as though your life is falling apart. Being in a new environment, you might need more than just an application, a resume, and probably only overseas experience for an employer to see your worth and value enough to give you a chance.

Cold emails

This gives one a 65% chance in an environment that places worth/value highly. If you have something someone is looking for or read up about the company, then you will be able to differentiate yourself from the pool, even when a job is not advertised yet. I was able to get referred to roles at Google, Microsoft, EY, etc. through cold emails I sent.

A cold email has to be well-written. Here are some tips that I recommend:

Prove your worth

Worth here does not mean ego. Prove your worth with numbers, achievements, and results. Align your values and skills to what is required.

Understand the specifics

It is important to know when and to what extent to use honorifics while communicating with people from different cultures. For instance, if you are emailing an Indian or African, it is appropriate to use honorifics such as “sir” and “ma’am” frequently. However, it may not be necessary to use them while communicating with people from different belief systems. This is because your tone should be confident and professional, and not rely solely on mercy or pity. Moreover, some organisations prefer a flat and approachable environment, where status is not considered a barrier to communication.

Have email etiquette and tone

Having a good email etiquette is very key. You can attach your LinkedIn page, portfolio, and signoffs to your emails. This can be done in your email settings. Use paragraphs to separate points. Always sign off your emails with your name. The tone of your email should be about what you have to offer. Show moxie and dedication by researching and aligning with the organisation. I promise it will show. Limit words and grammar. Not too lengthy and not too superficial with words.

Personalised cover letters

If you apply for a job through a portal, it is possible to write personalised cover letters. Although these letters may only be read by recruiters or hiring managers, a well-written cover letter can help you secure an interview. It’s important to make your cover letter personal by telling your own story. Using a recycled cover letter can take away from its originality. You can capture the interest of recruiters by highlighting your unique experiences and qualifications that are relevant to the role you are applying for.

Build a portfolio

If possible, create a portfolio showcasing your past work that is relevant to the job you are currently seeking. This is particularly important if you are in the tech industry. Add your portfolio to the top section of your resume, along with your email address and LinkedIn profile. A portfolio gives you a better chance of getting hired than simply listing your past experiences.

LinkedIn

Optimising your LinkedIn profile can help recruiters find you and reach out to you for job opportunities. Make sure your profile is well-tailored and professional. It’s also helpful to take short courses related to the roles you are interested in. Connect with recruiters and people in your preferred field or company. They often post or share job opportunities that you might be interested in. After applying for the positions they posted, you can also send cold emails directly to them. However, it’s important to remember to talk to recruiters and connections politely and professionally, and not as though they owe you a job. Finally, know when to follow up and limit your follow-up attempts to avoid being pushy.

Communication

The Nigerian English language is generally well understood, so communication should not be a problem. However, it’s always a good idea to familiarise yourself with some of the slang, professional jargon and terminology used in your new country of residence to avoid feeling out of the loop during conversations. For instance, you may come across the term “cuppa”, which is a slang commonly used in English and even in professional settings. You can learn these terms by simply asking the meaning of someone who knows.

Reference

Be prepared to give references at any point. When using people as your reference, please inform them first. When using email references, use people who check their emails often, same with phone numbers. Every role or application will require at least two references.

Find a way to retain your values

The sense of self, I believe, is the most important value to have. You will find yourself struggling to retain many things, even your name. Sometimes, you will find yourself going by your English name, not your native name. But you can always try to retain your identity by shortening your name if you’d prefer. Say, Obiageli could do Oby.

Trust your path and factor in your reality

Most people you meet in a foreign country will tell you how hard it will become and how unrealistic it seems to believe you are any different. To be fair, they are only speaking from experience but everyone is not on the same journey. It is important to trust your path and put in the right work. What has never worked for anyone might just work for you if you try. Factor in your reality and dreams then you will come to a balance on what is best. Decision and consequences will be the best cause-and-effect strategy.

The God factor

I saved the best for the last. The role of God is the most important. It also involves guiding our steps. When starting over, remember that he who is faithful in the little things may not get it all in the beginning. Sometimes it is in the crushing and pressing that He is making a new wine. Seriously, I don’t know how to not tell you this but take your God and prayers seriously. E get why!