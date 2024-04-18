Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli Shares her Journey from Founding NGOs to Empowering African Youth on “Omon’s Couch”

Connect with us

Omon’s Couch” podcast returns with season 3, and for the first episode of this new season, host Omon Odike welcomes Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, the founder of LEAP Africa.

An expert on food ecosystems, entrepreneurship, social innovation, and philanthropy, Ndidi shares her journey as a social entrepreneur. From founding NGOs to empowering youth, she shares her experiences that led her to found organisations like Sahel Consulting Agriculture & Nutrition Ltd and AACE Foods Processing & Distribution Ltd, which address the need to boost agriculture during a global food crisis.

The conversation goes beyond entrepreneurship, as Ndidi also discusses how her relationship with God has shaped her into the woman she is. As she embarks on a new chapter as the CEO of the international advocacy organisation, ONE Campaign, she shares her vision for achieving lasting success in this critical role.

Watch below:

