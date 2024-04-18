Connect with us

Telande World's Delicious Oven-Roasted Chicken with Peanut Butter Sauce is a Must Try

Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli Shares her Journey from Founding NGOs to Empowering African Youth on "Omon's Couch"

Love Takes Centre Stage in Ruger & BNXN's Joint EP "RnB" | Listen

Watch the Highlights from Davido's First Concert at Madison Square Garden

Chinedu Iroche & Atinuke Aliu Reminisce on Childhood Memories, Culinary Pursuits and More on "Crushing On My Girlfriends" Podcast

Joeboy Serves New Song & Visualiser "Adenuga" feat. Qing Madi

Kikifoodies Shows us how to Transform Yam into Crispy Rings Perfect for a Quick Snack

Watch Mayorkun & Blxckie in Music Video of "Lose Control"

Game Night Gone Wrong in Episode 7 of "Heartstrings & Hiccups"

Monique Releases New Single & Music Video "Ese Baba"

35 seconds ago

Food blogger, Telande World is committed to keeping her word on introducing creative and exceptional ways African food is explored and changing the way people engage with it. True to form, this latest recipe showcases her innovation: oven-roast chicken peanut butter sauce, a delicious fusion between Ghana’s groundnut soup and Senegal’s Mafé.

For this recipe, she uses peanuts, chicken, and potatoes, serving the sauce alongside the hot white rice.

Watch here:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

