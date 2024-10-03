20 Years Strong! ONE Campaign Celebrates African Agency & Global Leadership

The ONE Campaign recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a event themed “Africa at the Forefront of Global Financing Solutions,” where global leaders and policymakers gathered to tackle urgent issues ranging from climate change and conflict to health and debt.

The event addressed pressing global challenges and also policy discussions with pop culture, emphasising the importance of recognising Africa as a key co-creator in shaping solutions for the world stage. Held in the wake of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), this milestone gathering sparked critical reflection on the necessity of global cooperation.

The event kicked off with ABC News’ Deborah Roberts, who spotlighted ONE’s 20-year journey of impactful work, noting that the organisation had mobilised a staggering $1 trillion for development finance through 25 million individual actions. Jamie Drummond, ONE’s co-founder, and Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, President and CEO, spoke passionately about the organisation’s ongoing mission.

They advocated for a paradigm shift where Africa is no longer seen as just a recipient of aid but as a strategic partner in global affairs. Key panellists like Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Secretary-General of the UNDP Africa Bureau, Alexia Latortue from the US Treasury, and Serah Makka, Africa Executive Director of ONE, underscored the necessity of placing African agency at the forefront. They agreed that any initiative aimed at solving global problems must centre African solutions, ensuring the continent’s interests are not only protected but actively drive the global agenda. CNN’s Larry Madowo expertly moderated a high-stakes debate that questioned whether the “Golden Era” of health replenishments was coming to an end.

Bright Simons, Founder of mPedigree, advocated for bold, innovative approaches to close the $175 billion gap in health financing, while Jenny Ottenhoff, ONE’s Senior Policy Director for Global Health, pointed out that $80 billion had already been raised since 2015. Her stance: this era of replenishments must not only continue but be sustained. The conversation continued with Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, and Nisha Biswal, Deputy CEO of the Development Finance Corporation, who explored how these policy discussions could evolve into actionable global strategies. Jean-Paul Adam of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa echoed the importance of reshaping health strategies to meet Africa’s evolving needs, stressing the urgency of positioning the continent’s priorities at the centre of global health initiatives.

The event concluded on an inspiring note, with ONE’s Youth Ambassador, Anoushka Sinha, rallying attendees with a call to collective action. Her vision for a more just and equitable world left the audience hopeful for the future, reinforcing the belief that global progress is impossible without unity and a shared sense of purpose.

