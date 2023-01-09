Connect with us

Events Inspired

15-Year-Old Social & Climate Activist Amara Nwuneli Releases Book "For We Are Curious"

Beauty Events Scoop

Meet the African Beauty Queens Flying their Flags at the 71st Miss Universe Pageant

Events Music

Gaise Baba, Spirit of Prophecy & IBquake Performed & Thrilled Fans at the 'Gaise Baba Live In Concert' | See Photos

Events Promotions

Register to Attend The Event Experience Africa 3.0 (TEXA 2023) | January 17th – 19th

Career Events Promotions

An Opportunity for Africa’s Development: eTradeForWomen in collaboration with Shuttlers host the Women Founders Showcase and African Night Event

Events Inspired Promotions

Yeloto Charity expands Its Impact to the Agahozo Shalom Youth Village in Rwanda

Events Music Scoop

"I apologise to my fans... thank you for staying & weathering the storm with me" - Burna Boy apologises for Lagos Loves Damini concert

Events Promotions

360 Woman Africa Empowers Female Entrepreneurs at her Enterprise Skill Development MBA Programme 2.0 | See More

Events Promotions

Dakore Egbuson-Akande launches her All-Natural Beauty Line for Women of Colour in Lagos

Events Promotions

Mobos Fashion celebrates over two decades of designing timeless, bold and unique fashion pieces

Events

15-Year-Old Social & Climate Activist Amara Nwuneli Releases Book “For We Are Curious”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

15-year old social and climate activist, Amara Nwuneli, on Thursday, December 29th, 2022, held a poetry reading and book signing for her book “For We Are Curious“, which she said is dedicated to “the curious and the brave, the rebels and the staid. For the people who are unafraid to stand up for what they believe in and carry goodness in a world full of so much hate.”

On her inspiration for the book, Amara said that she had witnessed how people have lost the will to find joy in the small things and often live in discontent and ungratefulness. At a time when there is so much pain, suffering and loss, Amara said she wanted to inspire people to become more in-tune with their world, the people around them and their destinies.

Amara added that she’s been writing since she was a child and was encouraged by her parents Mezuo and Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli to let the world read and enjoy her personal thoughts.

Amara shared that she wants to use this book to encourage people to connect more with their world, the people around them, and their destinies.

One participant spoke about how hearing a young author’s experiences with writing and releasing a book had inspired her to follow her own creative writing goals. The book reading gave Amara the opportunity to inspire her peers, get guidance and insight from seasoned writers, and interact with the community of literary enthusiasts in Lagos.

The author will host her next book reading on January 22, 2023, at Roving Heights in Landmark Mall.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

BN Book Review: The Condom and Other Stories by Peter Chika | Review by The BookLady NG

Comet Nwosu: Our Response to Life Happenings Matters A Lot

Patricia Beshel: Painful Menstrual Cramps Should Be Checked

Adebimpe Alafe: New Year, New Me? Maybe Not!

Adedamola Adedayo: “The Misfit” Reaffirms Waje’s Sonic Longevity
css.php