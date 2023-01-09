15-Year-Old Social & Climate Activist Amara Nwuneli Releases Book “For We Are Curious”

15-year old social and climate activist, Amara Nwuneli, on Thursday, December 29th, 2022, held a poetry reading and book signing for her book “For We Are Curious“, which she said is dedicated to “the curious and the brave, the rebels and the staid. For the people who are unafraid to stand up for what they believe in and carry goodness in a world full of so much hate.”

On her inspiration for the book, Amara said that she had witnessed how people have lost the will to find joy in the small things and often live in discontent and ungratefulness. At a time when there is so much pain, suffering and loss, Amara said she wanted to inspire people to become more in-tune with their world, the people around them and their destinies.

Amara added that she’s been writing since she was a child and was encouraged by her parents Mezuo and Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli to let the world read and enjoy her personal thoughts.

Amara shared that she wants to use this book to encourage people to connect more with their world, the people around them, and their destinies.

One participant spoke about how hearing a young author’s experiences with writing and releasing a book had inspired her to follow her own creative writing goals. The book reading gave Amara the opportunity to inspire her peers, get guidance and insight from seasoned writers, and interact with the community of literary enthusiasts in Lagos.

The author will host her next book reading on January 22, 2023, at Roving Heights in Landmark Mall.