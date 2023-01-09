Connect with us

A Dinner for Sola Sobowale's Birthday ended as a Celebration of Landmark Achievements for Adebola Williams & Friends | Here's How it Went

9 hours ago

To celebrate Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale‘s birthday, RED | For Africa co-founder Adebola Williams and wife Kehinde hosted the movie star and other friends at their Lagos home to dinner.

According to Adebola, “what was a tiny dinner for our dearest Aunty @solasobowale to drink to her birthday ended as a thanksgiving dinner celebrating a few of our friends with landmark achievements from 2022 planned in barely 48 hours.”

From Dr Ola Brown and Kola Adesina who received national honours from President Muhammadu Buhari, to Lala Akindoju on her new job at Amazon Studios, to Stephanie Busari‘s promotion to Senior Africa Editor at CNN and her engagement to Francoise Xavier Bediham, and Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike wedding, it was an evening to “reflect on the many blessings despite the odds of 2022 and set the tone of gratitude, love, and unity for 2023,” as Adebola puts it.

Kemi Adetiba, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Ini Dima-Okojie, Abasi Ene-Obong, Tola Odunsi, Enado Odigie, Chef Fregz, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, were also present at the celebration.

 

See moments from the dinner below:

