Scoop
Nigerians on Twitter are Reminiscing on their Childhood with this Trend
Growing up in the pre-internet generation was special and unique, especially for the 90s kids. Life was sweet, literally.
If you remember playing games like Bounce Tales, Snake Xenzia, or Prince of Persia on those small Nokia phones, attempting to repair your cassette with a pencil, or watching shows like “Paloma and Diego,” “Fuji House of Commotion,” or “Everyday People,” this Twitter thread may leave you feeling nostalgic.
So here’s the tweet that started all this:
Scroll to go down memory lane:
This😊 https://t.co/WTytKjA0xS pic.twitter.com/HluBBdeXRI
— 𝙇𝙖𝙉𝙤 𝙤𝙛 𝘾𝙖𝙇𝙞🕊️ (@LaNo9696) January 8, 2023
Remembering this was Nostalgic.💐💐💐 https://t.co/98zbt8BHPh pic.twitter.com/beHLMp6gtF
— 𝐀𝐛𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐦𝐢 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐀𝐲𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐦𝐢👌 (@nutayobami) January 9, 2023
All that’s missing is the yellow paper dice 🎲 https://t.co/k5FWJRXSl3 pic.twitter.com/uwcTLu4y3d
— Tori (@lilmissperfect_) January 9, 2023
If you know you know 🌚 https://t.co/dKXfyvJjHS pic.twitter.com/8w02OmB8mx
— ISAAC WALTER 👑 (@IsaacWalter14) January 9, 2023
Once the intro comes up, we know it is time for business.. 💃💃 https://t.co/OsnTqJf7TG pic.twitter.com/cpGaKqYsns
— Yemi Jerry Oluwagbemi (@Yemyjerry) January 8, 2023
— Communicator of Ilorin (@usman__haruna) January 8, 2023
i still remember how to sing it🤭 https://t.co/08d0vrJuII pic.twitter.com/Jup1XIQB2w
— $omto. (@_biiviia) January 9, 2023
This>> https://t.co/vaLJXo7m8j pic.twitter.com/u4yBJo3tDt
— 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚂𝚖𝚒𝚕𝚒ᴎ𝚐 𝙶𝚞𝚢 😁🤾 (@Smiling_Chee1) January 9, 2023
“I swear, I no go do am again” https://t.co/jgplu18I2d pic.twitter.com/TMndZ764JJ
— LawOpp (@law_opp) January 9, 2023
Gulder…..The Ultimate https://t.co/BSRuS4XKCf pic.twitter.com/yHwiggUFha
— Leng Man🦉 (@Spooky_Timi) January 9, 2023
This advert became everyone's favorite that year😂 https://t.co/O2Cn1RAZFu pic.twitter.com/B5TkhoC8vf
— timi of lagos (@timi_of_lagos) January 9, 2023
You just had to be there… https://t.co/49gW0zcX7Q pic.twitter.com/r2A3S2gzSK
— Sim⭕️n Kabelo 💭 (@SimonKabeloGC) January 9, 2023
Culture. pic.twitter.com/XACUXNc4SQ https://t.co/M4fpQDykk5
— Brandon (@AManLikeBrandon) January 9, 2023
Bounce tales from Nokia😌
Who else can remember? https://t.co/ZqMvAmjoxe pic.twitter.com/ZenKNqJRGW
— Raheemat🍫 (@ololade_baby) January 9, 2023
Remember this ? https://t.co/HYoWjaetja pic.twitter.com/gdNkGqim67
— Mazi Ifeanyi 𓃵🦍🛸 (@jasfean) January 9, 2023
Those days https://t.co/EN0G1VbOOe pic.twitter.com/NLFA39KHDl
— Efe💕 (@efeemena) January 9, 2023
remember this? https://t.co/rnxyvQGz4R pic.twitter.com/LoCDswe9SY
— neo!! ceo of pucci (@neoIip) January 9, 2023
If you don’t know these adverts, call me Aunty okay!!! https://t.co/rqHKM9mE0W pic.twitter.com/m9KQOeiw8X
— Rude girl🦅🐺🦄 (@mirababy__) January 8, 2023
Aaaa Action! https://t.co/3TXhu5S9H6 pic.twitter.com/J03pExlBh3
— Eyen Ino Sugar 🍯 (@Bassey_Ita_) January 9, 2023
This one was everyone’s favorite, but this new kids probably can’t relate much https://t.co/IwjqwsUbRz pic.twitter.com/3eR1sEw4Lo
— Son Of Grace (@IamDamilare_O) January 8, 2023