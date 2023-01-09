Nigerians on Twitter are Reminiscing on their Childhood with this Trend

Growing up in the pre-internet generation was special and unique, especially for the 90s kids. Life was sweet, literally.

If you remember playing games like Bounce Tales, Snake Xenzia, or Prince of Persia on those small Nokia phones, attempting to repair your cassette with a pencil, or watching shows like “Paloma and Diego,” “Fuji House of Commotion,” or “Everyday People,” this Twitter thread may leave you feeling nostalgic.

So here’s the tweet that started all this:

Scroll to go down memory lane:

All that’s missing is the yellow paper dice 🎲 https://t.co/k5FWJRXSl3 pic.twitter.com/uwcTLu4y3d — Tori (@lilmissperfect_) January 9, 2023

Once the intro comes up, we know it is time for business.. 💃💃 https://t.co/OsnTqJf7TG pic.twitter.com/cpGaKqYsns — Yemi Jerry Oluwagbemi (@Yemyjerry) January 8, 2023

This advert became everyone's favorite that year😂 https://t.co/O2Cn1RAZFu pic.twitter.com/B5TkhoC8vf — timi of lagos (@timi_of_lagos) January 9, 2023

If you don’t know these adverts, call me Aunty okay!!! https://t.co/rqHKM9mE0W pic.twitter.com/m9KQOeiw8X — Rude girl🦅🐺🦄 (@mirababy__) January 8, 2023