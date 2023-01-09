Connect with us

Nigerians on Twitter are Reminiscing on their Childhood with this Trend

A Dinner for Sola Sobowale's Birthday ended as a Celebration of Landmark Achievements for Adebola Williams & Friends | Here's How it Went

Nse Ikpe-Etim & Dakore Egbuson-Akande Play Best Friends in Netflix & EbonyLife Films' "A Sunday Affair"

Hannah Iribhogbe is Representing Nigeria at the 71st Miss Universe Pageant | Here's How to Vote for Her

Congratulations! Uche Ogbodo ties the knot with her beau Bobby 

Meet the African Beauty Queens Flying their Flags at the 71st Miss Universe Pageant

Queen Is Expecting A Baby Girl!

Bimbo Ademoye is the First Guest on Hawa Magaji’s New Show “Who’s In My House” | Watch

BN Sweet Spot: We ❤️ How Deyemi Okanlawon Made His Mom's 69th Birthday Special

Doyin explores the effects of sexual abuse in the forthcoming documentary "Unending" 

5 hours ago

Growing up in the pre-internet generation was special and unique, especially for the 90s kids. Life was sweet, literally.

If you remember playing games like Bounce Tales, Snake Xenzia, or Prince of Persia on those small Nokia phones, attempting to repair your cassette with a pencil, or watching shows like “Paloma and Diego,” “Fuji House of Commotion,” or “Everyday People,” this Twitter thread may leave you feeling nostalgic.

So here’s the tweet that started all this:

Scroll to go down memory lane:

