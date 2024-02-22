Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli is the New CEO of ONE Campaign

The ONE Campaign, an international, non-partisan, non-profit advocacy organization dedicated to ending extreme poverty and preventable disease, has announced the appointment of Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli as its new CEO. She succeeds Gayle Smith as CEO and will officially start her role in April 2024.

Ndidi Nwuneli has more than 25 years of extensive international development experience, particularly in areas such as agriculture, nutrition, social innovation, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and youth development in Africa, according to ONE.

Speaking on her new appointment and role, Ndidi Nwuneli said, “I am committed to working with ONE’s dynamic team to lead the organisation at this critical time in Africa’s history. This will require that we forge new local and global partnerships, galvanise catalytical and innovative financing to ensure healthy livelihoods for the most vulnerable, drive sustainable and equitable growth in Africa, and ensure transparency and accountability in the deployment of resources at every level. ONE’s cofounders, staff, and board have worked tirelessly over the past 20 years, and its mission has never been more important. I am honoured to lead the organisation in this next chapter of growth and impact.”

Her appointment marks a strategic shift for the organisation, aligning with its efforts to modernise and effectively address the interconnected challenges of economic crises, climate issues, and conflict, which contribute to the existing poverty and health issues in Africa.

In her role as CEO, Nwuneli will focus on enhancing the connection of African countries to essential sources of financing for their development and growth.

Tom Freston, Chair of ONE’s Board, expressed enthusiasm about Nwuneli’s appointment, highlighting her impressive track record in international development and advocacy. “I’m most thrilled to welcome Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli to The ONE Campaign. Ndidi is an incredibly accomplished professional, passionate, and successful leader with over 25 years of international development and advocacy experience. Throughout her life and career, Ndidi has been a steadfast advocate for the world’s poor, bringing great passion and expertise to everything she’s done. Her powerful communication skills, broad global experience, and strong personal network make her the perfect leader for ONE at this pivotal moment. With Ndidi at the helm, I couldn’t be more confident that ONE will be leading the way in innovative new approaches to tackle the complex issues behind extreme poverty today,” he said.

Bono, co-founder of ONE, said,

ONE could not be getting a better present for its 20th birthday than Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli taking charge as its next President and CEO. An organization that focuses on Africa should be led by an African, that’s always been our dream, and Ndidi is the right person to take ONE into the future. She’s multilingual in the broadest sense; it’s not just languages she speaks across, but geographies and sectors too. She’s an entrepreneur and a policy wonk, an activist and a business leader who knows governments and business need to work together if we’re going to solve the biggest challenges facing our planet. I can’t wait to see what she and ONE’s brilliant policy wonks and political arm twisters are able to accomplish. In a world battling multiple fires, figuratively and literally, we need them now more than ever.

Congratulations, Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli!