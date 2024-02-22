Itel and Carry1st Partner to Host the Call of Duty: Mobile Gaming Challenge in Nigeria

One of the Leading smart life giants, itel, will work with top mobile games and digital content publisher, Carry1st to bring the Call of Duty Mobile Nigeria Challenge to fans.

The Call of Duty Mobile Nigeria Challenge will gather mobile gamers across 3 locations: Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja, as they battle against one another in the highly sought-after Call of Duty: Mobile game.

Speaking to the press ahead of the well-anticipated event, the Marketing Manager for itel Nigeria, Oke Umurhohwo says the event will showcase the true gaming power and performance of itel smartphones.

“For those curious about its capabilities in gaming, the Call of Duty Mobile Nigeria Challenge is our answer. Fans will now witness the greatness of playing top mobile games on itel smartphones. With the itel P55 series and future smartphone releases, fans can expect the ultimate mobile gaming experience”. Umurhohwo revealed that this event, in collaboration with Carry1st, will showcase this to the world.

Dominion Ero, Senior Community and Events Manager at Carry1st also shared his thoughts ahead of the anticipated event. He commended the relationship with itel for bringing the Call of Duty Mobile event experience to Nigerian gamers while applauding it as a step in the right direction for both brands.

“At Carry1st, our mission is to scale awesome content across Africa by solving hard problems. After working with Activision to provide servers in Nigeria and launch the sales of Call Of Duty Points on our shop, creating world-class event experiences for the passionate community of gamers is the right step to take. Working with Itel brings in a top-notch smartphone provider to further elevate the experience of attendees at these events.”

The Call of Duty Mobile Nigeria Challenge is set to happen in Port Harcourt, Abuja and Lagos. Port Harcourt will play host to the event on February 24th, 2024, while Abuja and Lagos will host the event on February 28th, 2024 and March 2nd, 2024 respectively.

The gaming event kicks off as one of the first major Call of Duty: Mobile events in Nigeria and is predicted to pull a lot of attention from Call of Duty Mobile lovers and gaming enthusiasts across the country.

Fans are expected to relish this opportunity to showcase their gaming skills and compete with the best in their city to get mouthwatering prizes and connect with the itel and Carry1st brands. itel continues to prove its mettle as a quality, reliable and affordable smartphone brand with its latest release, the itel P55 series.

More information about the Call of Duty Mobile Nigeria Challenge can be found on itel Nigeria and Carry1st’s social media pages.

About Carry1st:

Carry1st is Africa’s leading publisher of games and digital content. Its mission is to scale awesome content in frontier markets by solving hard problems. Carry1st develops, licences, and publishes games and monetizes them effectively with Pay1st, a proprietary payments and online marketplace, the Carry1st Shop, to better monetize content in the region.

The company has scaled games such as Call of Duty®: Mobile, Mine Rescue, and SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off. Founded in 2018, the company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), BITKRAFT, Google, Sony Innovation Fund and Riot Games.

About itel:

itel is a global smart life brand dedicated to providing affordable and high-quality consumer electronic products. With a commitment to understanding the unique needs of users, itel has evolved from a mobile phone brand into a comprehensive “smart life” brand, offering a diverse ecosystem of products to enhance the lives of customers in emerging markets.

In 2023H1, it ranked as a top Global Smartphone brand under $75 and a top feature phone brand.

