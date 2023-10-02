Wunmi Adelusi: 7 Timeless Career Lessons I Learned from My Father

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In July 2023, my father, a dedicated civil servant, marked his retirement after an impressive career journey that spanned over three decades. Little did I know just how profoundly his work ethic and values had influenced me until I embarked on my professional path. It was then that I realised the adage, “An apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” holds true.

They say the most effective way to teach a child is through modelling, and my father exemplified this principle throughout his career. We never had a formal discussion about career goals; I absorbed these valuable career lessons by simply observing him navigate through various phases of his professional life.

What makes these lessons especially impactful is that I witnessed them in action during different seasons of my father’s career – through the highs, the challenges, and everything in between. Today, over three decades later, these lessons still resonate, and I find no other post worthy to commemorate my 30th article on BellaNaija.

The Power of Doing Good Work

In a world where recognition and remuneration sometimes seem disproportionate to one’s effort, my father’s career demonstrated that doing excellent work should never be conditional. Regardless of your position, always infuse your work with excellence. Whether or not you’re in the spotlight, treat every task as significant because someone is always watching.

Confronting Storms with Resilience

My father once told me that workplace challenges are like storms. They may appear daunting, but they often signify progress and growth. Facing them head-on with a positive attitude is essential. Not every storm is against you; some propel you forward. How you weather these trials reveals your character.

The Impact of Professional Appearance

My father’s commitment to dressing impeccably made a lasting impression on me. He invested in the latest suits, shirts, and shoes, and he encouraged his colleagues to do the same. His belief that “looking the part helps get the chance to fill it” underscores the importance of making a favourable first impression in the workplace.

Never Cease to Learn

Throughout his thirty-plus-year career, my father continually pursued new knowledge. Even as a busy professional, he pursued a Master’s in Public Administration. This dedication showed me that there’s no valid excuse for neglecting further learning. Regardless of your current position, continuous learning enriches your career experience, enhances competence, and boosts confidence.

Honouring People Across All Levels

My father’s unwavering respect for everyone he interacted with, from superiors to subordinates, left a profound impact. He believed in the reciprocity of respect and treated others as he wished to be treated. His attitude of honour created bonds and opened doors in the hearts of those who worked alongside him. After all, people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.

Building a Rich Network

I discovered the extent of my father’s network when I began my career. His sage advice that every encounter is an opportunity to build relationships and not merely for fun resonated deeply. He carefully nurtured his connections, emphasising the importance of serving and maintaining these relationships intentionally.

Balancing Work and Play

My father adhered to the proverb: “The child that works must also have time for enjoyment.” He worked diligently during the week but reserved the weekends for leisure and bonding with family and friends. This balance allowed him to recharge and maintain enthusiasm throughout his decades-long career.

My father’s career journey has left an indelible mark, serving as a beacon of inspiration for my own path. These timeless career lessons are a testament to his enduring wisdom and provide valuable guidance for anyone seeking a fulfilling and successful professional life. My hope is that by sharing these insights, we can embrace some of these qualities.

 

***

Feature image by Thirdman for Pexels

Wunmi is an experienced finance specialist with outstanding academic and professional achievements. She is a mom of two boys. Currently, she works in the Financial Services Industry. Spurred by the desire to inspire young professionals, she started an online community of millennial employees where she shares relevant information aimed at building, empowering, inspiring, supporting and promoting employees to thrive in their careers.

