Connect with us

Career News Promotions

Charterhouse Lagos Appoints Mark Healy as Head of Secondary

BN TV Career Inspired News Style

Envisioning the 'Garden of Eden' the Nigerian Way Inspired Banke Kuku's Latest Collection, Creative Director Reveals | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Career Cuisine Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Joyce Jacob, Clara Chizoba Kronborg & Ink Balogun Define 'Success in 2024' on #BNSCONVOS Finale | WATCH

Career Inspired

Veekee James, Fireboy DML, Victor Osimhen, Tyla make Forbes Africa "30 Under 30" 2024 List

Beauty Career Style

Ladies Applaud Sarah Jakes Roberts' Style Choices For Her 'Power Moves Tour' Campaign Shoot

Career Inspired

Meet the 2024 Class of the Tutu Fellowship Programme by the African Leadership Institute

BN TV Career

Bosun Fatoki Shares His Success Story from Selling Phones to a Real Estate Mogul on the "Road To Success" Podcast

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Inspired

Banke Balogun & Abisola Ogunkanbi Created Naija Gal Network to Help Nigerian Women Succeed in their Careers

Beauty BN TV Career Style

Need Bold & Chic Style Inspo for the Week? Check Out this One from Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

Career

Charterhouse Lagos Appoints Mark Healy as Head of Secondary

Written by Charterhouse Lagos
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, Charterhouse Lagos, the prestigious British independent school, announced the appointment of Mark Healy as Head of Secondary at Charterhouse Lagos, effective August 1, 2024.

Mark joins Charterhouse Lagos from Doha British School in Qatar, where he is the Cluster Head of Secondary, overseeing three secondary schools. He has a Bachelor of Education from the University of Edinburgh, a TESOL Certificate from Trinity College, London, and a PGDE from the University of Glasgow.

Mark has worked in several countries worldwide, including the UAE, UK, Hong Kong, Romania, and most recently Qatar. His classroom teaching experience is varied, and he has significant leadership experience in both academic and pastoral care roles.

Mark is deeply passionate about what he describes as the ‘beautiful gift of education’ and is strongly motivated to guarantee that in any setting under his care, this gift is nurtured and appreciated. This translates into his expectation that each class exudes a sense of tranquillity and purpose, serving as a haven where students feel secure enough to venture into new territories and experiment.

“I am honoured and privileged to be joining Charterhouse Lagos as the Founding Head of Secondary. I am a very family-oriented person, married, and blessed with my wife, a primary school teacher herself, to have three amazing children.

I bring a sense of perspective and humility borne from 33 years of teaching experience across the world. I have extensive senior leadership and headship experience in Hong Kong, the Middle East, Europe, and the UK.

I firmly believe that education is one of the most beautiful gifts we can bestow upon future generations, and I look forward to our journey at Charterhouse Lagos in shaping a world-class, premier-level education in West Africa and Nigeria.”

Charterhouse Lagos looks forward to welcoming Mark Healy to the family and says a huge thank you to Edward Clark and LSC Education for leading the recruitment process.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

10 Years On: Stephanie Busari’s Important Work on Telling The Chibok Girls’ Story

Smart Emmanuel: Are You Faced with Difficult Goals? These Tips Will Help You Achieve Them

Read About Ìfẹ́dayo Agoro’s Meteoric Rise Into Entrepreneurship Through DANG

Comet Nwosu: How to Achieve Personal Development Through Consistency

How Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella Helped Bayer Leverkusen Lift the Historic Bundesliga
css.php