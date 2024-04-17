Charterhouse Lagos Appoints Mark Healy as Head of Secondary

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, Charterhouse Lagos, the prestigious British independent school, announced the appointment of Mark Healy as Head of Secondary at Charterhouse Lagos, effective August 1, 2024.

Mark joins Charterhouse Lagos from Doha British School in Qatar, where he is the Cluster Head of Secondary, overseeing three secondary schools. He has a Bachelor of Education from the University of Edinburgh, a TESOL Certificate from Trinity College, London, and a PGDE from the University of Glasgow.

Mark has worked in several countries worldwide, including the UAE, UK, Hong Kong, Romania, and most recently Qatar. His classroom teaching experience is varied, and he has significant leadership experience in both academic and pastoral care roles.

Mark is deeply passionate about what he describes as the ‘beautiful gift of education’ and is strongly motivated to guarantee that in any setting under his care, this gift is nurtured and appreciated. This translates into his expectation that each class exudes a sense of tranquillity and purpose, serving as a haven where students feel secure enough to venture into new territories and experiment.

“I am honoured and privileged to be joining Charterhouse Lagos as the Founding Head of Secondary. I am a very family-oriented person, married, and blessed with my wife, a primary school teacher herself, to have three amazing children. I bring a sense of perspective and humility borne from 33 years of teaching experience across the world. I have extensive senior leadership and headship experience in Hong Kong, the Middle East, Europe, and the UK. I firmly believe that education is one of the most beautiful gifts we can bestow upon future generations, and I look forward to our journey at Charterhouse Lagos in shaping a world-class, premier-level education in West Africa and Nigeria.”

Charterhouse Lagos looks forward to welcoming Mark Healy to the family and says a huge thank you to Edward Clark and LSC Education for leading the recruitment process.

