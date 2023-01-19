Music
Olamide is Currently Mixing & Mastering his Next Album!
YBNL boss Olamide has announced that he’s currently mixing and mastering his next album. The rapper who revealed this in a Twitter interaction with a fan, however stopped short at giving a timeframe for the release.
The fan in response to a tweet by Olamide asked; “Shey you go drop album or you no go drop” to which Olamide responded with “Mixing and mastering as we speak.”
Mixing and mastering as we speak. https://t.co/kusmKfELnH
— Olamidé (@Olamide) January 19, 2023
The upcoming project will be Badoo’s 10th studio album and it comes as a pleasant surprise for his fans.