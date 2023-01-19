Olamide is Currently Mixing & Mastering his Next Album!

Connect with us

Published

29 mins ago

 on


YBNL boss Olamide has announced that he’s currently mixing and mastering his next album. The rapper who revealed this in a Twitter interaction with a fan, however stopped short at giving a timeframe for the release.

The fan in response to a tweet by Olamide asked; “Shey you go drop album or you no go drop” to which Olamide responded with “Mixing and mastering as we speak.”

The upcoming project will be Badoo’s 10th studio album and it comes as a pleasant surprise for his fans.

