Fast-rising Nigerian music artist Minz has teamed up with BNXN (fka Buju) and Blaqbonez for a remix of his hit single “Wo Wo.”

The emPawa Africa recording artist dropped the melodious tune last November to rave reviews from music lovers all over the country, and this collaboration adds some more flavor and beauty to the song. “Wo Wo” remix is produced by Jeune Lio and Mike Bgrz.

Listen to the track below:

Stream here.