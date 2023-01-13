NkeiruRiches23: Catch all the Beautiful Moments from Actress Nkiru Sylvanus’ Traditional Wedding

Nollywood actress Nkiru Sylvanus and her beau, Riches Sammy, have gone down the forever route.

The lovebirds tied the knot in a traditional engagement ceremony, and it’s bringing so much joy to fans and lovers of love.

Nkiru stepped out looking absolutely stunning, and the love of her life complemented her perfectly, looking dapper as well.

See moments from the traditional wedding below:

The Bride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hairbykingz (@hairbykingz)

The Groom

The Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hairbykingz (@hairbykingz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEORGE FABRICS | ASOEBI PACKAGES (@george_by_ruverodesigns)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nkiru Sylvanus( Ble-ble) (@nkirusylvanus_real)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nkiru Sylvanus( Ble-ble) (@nkirusylvanus_real)