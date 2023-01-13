Connect with us

#NkeiruRiches23: Catch all the Beautiful Moments from Actress Nkiru Sylvanus' Traditional Wedding

Rihanna Gives First Look At Her Super Bowl Halftime Show In New Teaser

Watch Dika Ofoma's Riveting Short Film “A Japa Tale”

Ric Hassani Releases Music Video For “My Only Baby”

Taymesan talks about Consistency & Authenticity on “Lilian’s Couch”

Joke Silva joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in episode 8 of "Mercy’s Menu"

Tomike Adeoye talks about Growing & Her Experiences as a Mom on Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House” | Watch

Michael & Olumurewa's "Menisms" Podcast is back with a New Season

Rotimi delivers a fascinating performance of “Make You Say” on Glitch Sessions

Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stan Nze & Rita Dominic Star in New Crime Drama "The Trade" | See the Trailer

6 hours ago

Nollywood actress Nkiru Sylvanus and her beau, Riches Sammy, have gone down the forever route.

The lovebirds tied the knot in a traditional engagement ceremony, and it’s bringing so much joy to fans and lovers of love.

Nkiru stepped out looking absolutely stunning, and the love of her life complemented her perfectly, looking dapper as well.

See moments from the traditional wedding below:

The Bride

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hairbykingz (@hairbykingz)

The Groom

The Couple

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hairbykingz (@hairbykingz)

