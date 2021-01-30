BNMovieFeature: Watch Funke Akindele-Bello, Padita Agu & Nkiru Sylvanus in this Nollywood Classic “Egg of Life”

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is starting the year 2021 with a bang after we successfully delivered loads of entertaining movies in 2020 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

Did you watch “Egg of Life”? Here’s your chance to watch it for the first time or rewatch one of the top movies of that year, 2003.

A chief priestess tries to unravel the mystery behind a death

Directed by Andy Amenechi, the movie stars Pete Edochie, Clarion Chukwura, Georgina Onuoha, Ebele Okaro, Funke Akindele-Bello, Chinelo Ndigwe, Oma Nnadi, Padita Agu, and Nkiru Sylvanus.

