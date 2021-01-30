Connect with us

#BNMovieFeature: Watch Funke Akindele-Bello, Padita Agu & Nkiru Sylvanus in this Nollywood Classic “Egg of Life”

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is starting the year 2021 with a bang after we successfully delivered loads of entertaining movies in 2020 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

Did you watch “Egg of Life”? Here’s your chance to watch it for the first time or rewatch one of the top movies of that year, 2003.

A chief priestess tries to unravel the mystery behind a death

Directed by Andy Amenechi, the movie stars Pete Edochie, Clarion Chukwura, Georgina Onuoha, Ebele OkaroFunke Akindele-Bello, Chinelo Ndigwe, Oma Nnadi, Padita Agu, and Nkiru Sylvanus.

Watch part 1

Watch part 2

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

